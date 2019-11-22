CARMEL — Merrillville had a tough time finding an offensive rhythm in the first half of Friday’s Class 6A semistate matchup with Carmel.
The Pirates managed 102 yards of total offense and seven first downs, while the Greyhounds used two big plays to take a commanding 17-3 lead going into the break.
Carmel’s Dylan Downing provided the longest play of the half and earned an approving roar from the home crowd with a 51-yard run at the end of the first quarter. As he took the handoff, Merrillville’s defenders appeared to be in position but a pair of stiff arms from Downing allowed him to break free in the secondary and take it all the way.
The Pirates bounced back with a scoring drive of their own in the second quarter, capped off by a 30-yard field goal from Austin Pupek, but that was as close as Merrillville would get.
Gabe Quigley helped the Greyhounds get back on the board with a 33-yard touchdown pass to Colton Parker, and Spencer Hanna finished out a strong first half for Carmel with a 43-yard field goal with 28.9 seconds left.