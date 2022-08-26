Merrillville's defense shuts down Hobart

HOBART — It wasn’t a great week for Merrillville. The Pirates didn’t practice great. School started. They felt like they played sloppy, at times, during their 17-7 win at Hobart Friday.

But a win is a win.

“We weren’t really doing good this week,” junior defensive lineman Roshaun McGee said. “We overcame it and I’m proud of my teammates.”

McGee and the defense certainly showed flashes, though. He had a sack and a half and another backfield tackles, with multiple hurries.

The Pirates bent but only broke once, on the first play of the game.

The Brickies (0-2) pooched a short opening kickoff and recovered it at the Merrillville 33-yard line. The very next play, Noah Ehrlich scrambled to his left and then found Cody Johnston behind the safeties and alone in the end zone.

Hobart was out to a 7-0 lead.

“Not an ideal start,” Merrillville coach Brad Seiss said. “I thought we lacked a little bit of focus tonight and I think our play reflected the way we practiced this week. I’m proud that we gutted out an ugly win but we’ve got to get way better.”

Merrillville (2-0) ate up most of the first quarter with a long, punishing drive that resulted in a 22-yard Jovanni Martinez field goal. Jaylen Thomas had tight end Payton Young open inside the 5-yard line before the kick but overthrew to a covered receiver in the end zone.

In the second quarter, Pirates defensive end Terrelle Elmore dropped into coverage and picked off an Ehrlich pass, then returned into the red zone. The Pirates failed to score, though, eventually being stopped at the goal line on fourth down.

Merrillville didn’t lead until Justin Marshall scampered 16 yards for a score with a little over seven minutes left in the third quarter that brought the tally to 10-7 after the extra point.

Marshall scored again in the fourth quarter on a 7-yard run. He finished with 259 total yards, including 164 rushing and 95 receiving. He had 195 total yards, including 180 on the ground, in last week’s win over Andrean.

“You beat Andrean and you beat Hobart, you’re happy to go into the conference slate undefeated,” Seiss said. “We know Crown Point is mightily improved so we’re going to have ourselves a big game on Friday next week. We’ve got to be better, more detail-oriented and ready to go.”

Hobart was driving late in the game when Merrillville safety Fred Retic intercepted an Ehrlich throw. The receiver and a Pirates defensive back collided and fell on the play. The home crowd wanted a pass interference call that never came.

“We’ve still got a long way to go but there’s nobody in the state that would’ve said we’re winning at halftime,” Brickies coach Craig Osika said. “We grew exponentially this week, in practice and in preparation. Our young guys are growing and if they continue to grow I think this team could be pretty good.”

Merrillville was without senior wide receiver and defensive back Phillip Roche, who did dress.

