Merrillville's JoJo Johnson is The Times 2020 Offensive Player of the Year

MERRILLVILLE — JoJo Johnson has never been afraid to dream big.
When he was 9 years old, he wrote down a list of goals for his future and right at the top was his desire to play college football for Notre Dame. That objective may have seemed a bit far-fetched as a youngster, but in the years since then, Johnson hasn't swayed from it.
In fact, he's worked diligently to turn that dream into reality.
Johnson, who is The Times 2020 Offensive Player of the Year, starred at Merrillville in the fall and eventually reeled in a scholarship offer from the Irish on Nov. 22. He officially signed with Notre Dame on Dec. 16, which brought his journey to Notre Dame full circle.
The 5-foot-11 senior is no longer the wide-eyed kid with a larger-than-life goal. Now, he's a member of one of the top recruiting classes in the country.
"I think my handwriting has gotten a little better since then," Johnson said with a laugh. "But it's crazy because I never thought I would really go to Notre Dame. I just wrote it down when I was younger because I used to watch them all of the time. ... It's something that you dream about, but you don't think it will actually happen until it does."
Since signing with the Irish, Johnson said his commitment has come with a bigger spotlight. He's received countless messages on Twitter and Instagram from fans around the nation, and he's well aware that there are more eyes on him than ever before.
To some players, that level of attention may be overwhelming. But for Johnson, who will be a defensive back at Notre Dame, it's a reminder.
The senior said he wouldn't be in this position without years of hard work, which allowed him to emerge as one of the best players in the state.
During his final high school campaign, Johnson shined in all three phases of the game for the Pirates. He recorded 12 carries for 156 yards and three touchdowns and reeled in 47 catches for 878 yards and 10 scores. The senior also returned four kickoffs for 201 yards and one touchdown and notched 17 tackles and seven pass breakups on defense.
"I never want to be a cocky person, but when I'm on the field, I want people to know like, 'JoJo makes a difference,'" Johnson said. "When we're in the locker room or something or not playing football, I'm cool with everyone. But when I'm on the field, it's just different. I want to kill you."
Merrillville coach Brad Seiss commended Johnson for his competitive nature and tenacity. He also praised the senior for his big-play ability that occasionally made the opposing team look foolish.
"He took a little rocket screen against Lake Central that literally should have gone nowhere, and he turned it into an 86-yard touchdown. He ran all the way across the field and up the sideline," Seiss said. "That type of stuff you can't teach."
While those kinds of plays have often left Johnson's teammates and opponents in awe, there is one person who is used to seeing him pull off the unthinkable.
Henry Johnson, JoJo's father, has coached and trained his son for several years. The two of them have always shared a deep passion for football, and ever since JoJo claimed he wanted to play for Notre Dame, his dad has been pushing him every step of the way.
"I knew he was special when he was about 8 or 9, but I just kept telling him that he has to get better because in my mind I was thinking, 'Somebody is eventually going to catch up. You won't be this good forever,'" Henry Johnson said. "But honestly, that never happened. He never slowed down. That's when I realized that as long as he stays healthy and keeps his head on straight, he'll make all of his dreams come true."
JoJo Johnson said it's still surreal that he'll be heading to South Bend next year. But with a new chapter, comes new goals.
With the Irish, the senior said he wants to become an All-American, earn the Jim Thorpe Award, which is a yearly honor given to the nation's top defensive back, and most importantly, win a national championship.
Are all of those objectives possible? Only time will tell.
But as JoJo Johnson prepares for the next stage of his career, he feels very comfortable betting on himself.
"There's not really any pressure to live up to a certain standard when you put the work in," JoJo Johnson said. "I put in a lot of work so that I can contribute on the field. And when you put in as much work as I put in, you start to think you can do anything.
"All you gotta do is dream."