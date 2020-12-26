Merrillville's JoJo Johnson is The Times 2020 Offensive Player of the Year

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"He took a little rocket screen against Lake Central that literally should have gone nowhere, and he turned it into an 86-yard touchdown. He ran all the way across the field and up the sideline," Seiss said. "That type of stuff you can't teach."

While those kinds of plays have often left Johnson's teammates and opponents in awe, there is one person who is used to seeing him pull off the unthinkable.

Henry Johnson, JoJo's father, has coached and trained his son for several years. The two of them have always shared a deep passion for football, and ever since JoJo claimed he wanted to play for Notre Dame, his dad has been pushing him every step of the way.

"I knew he was special when he was about 8 or 9, but I just kept telling him that he has to get better because in my mind I was thinking, 'Somebody is eventually going to catch up. You won't be this good forever,'" Henry Johnson said. "But honestly, that never happened. He never slowed down. That's when I realized that as long as he stays healthy and keeps his head on straight, he'll make all of his dreams come true."

JoJo Johnson said it's still surreal that he'll be heading to South Bend next year. But with a new chapter, comes new goals.