Merrillville's Lavarion Logan commits to South Dakota State

MERRILLVILLE — Lavarion Logan is locked in for the start of the Class 6A playoffs. That doesn’t mean the Merrillville running back didn’t take some time for himself during a break from playing this weekend.
Logan committed to South Dakota State after a weekend recruiting visit in Brookings. Logan was invited to campus for the school’s annual “Hobo Day” and the Merrillville senior watched the Jackrabbits play host to Northern Iowa alongside a crowd of 16,889. It was all Logan needed to see before committing on Sunday morning.
“The coaches, the people, the fans,” Logan said when asked what drew him to South Dakota State. “There were over 16,000 people supporting the team and I can’t wait to get there and be part of that.”
Logan has been on South Dakota State’s radar for quite some time. Former running backs coach John Johnson was the first to reach out to Logan last year and when Aaron Crenshaw took over the position this year, he started recruiting Logan immediately.
“Coach Crenshaw came to one of my games and he’s been reaching out to me on Twitter,” Logan said. “I’m really excited. It’s been a long recruiting process and I’m excited to find my home.”
Logan has run for 1,479 yards and 28 touchdowns while adding 19 catches for 302 yards and three touchdowns.
The Jackrabbits have a long history of strong running back play with current starter Pierre Strong Jr. closing in on his third consecutive 1,000-yard season. Strong was named a 2020 FCS First Team All-American and he’s earned some NFL Draft buzz.
While Logan is excited for his future with South Dakota State, he’s now eager to put his college decision behind him and concentrate on the coming weeks with Merrillville.
The Pirates open the Class 6A playoffs on Friday night against Crown Point and Logan is hoping to be playing with Merrillville deep into November.
“I’m 100 percent locked in on this tournament,” Logan said. “Committing this weekend wasn’t really expected, but I went there and realized it was the right place for me. Now it’s time to focus on the playoffs.”
With his commitment, Logan joins lineman Kenneth Grant (Michigan) as the first two Merrillville seniors to announce their college intentions for next season.
