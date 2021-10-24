Merrillville's Lavarion Logan commits to South Dakota State

MERRILLVILLE — Lavarion Logan is locked in for the start of the Class 6A playoffs. That doesn’t mean the Merrillville running back didn’t take some time for himself during a break from playing this weekend.

Logan committed to South Dakota State after a weekend recruiting visit in Brookings. Logan was invited to campus for the school’s annual “Hobo Day” and the Merrillville senior watched the Jackrabbits play host to Northern Iowa alongside a crowd of 16,889. It was all Logan needed to see before committing on Sunday morning.

“The coaches, the people, the fans,” Logan said when asked what drew him to South Dakota State. “There were over 16,000 people supporting the team and I can’t wait to get there and be part of that.”

Logan has been on South Dakota State’s radar for quite some time. Former running backs coach John Johnson was the first to reach out to Logan last year and when Aaron Crenshaw took over the position this year, he started recruiting Logan immediately.

“Coach Crenshaw came to one of my games and he’s been reaching out to me on Twitter,” Logan said. “I’m really excited. It’s been a long recruiting process and I’m excited to find my home.”