Merrillville's 'playmaker' Phillip Roche announces his commitment to Missouri

MERRILLVILLE — Phillip Roche's sophomore season at Merrillville was spent as a change-of-pace running back to the Pirates star and future Illinois State back Lavarion Logan.

He'd always dreamed of playing Division I football. He figured his best shot would be to bide his time behind Logan before getting his own opportunity to be the Pirates' bell cow in the backfield and garner the attention of college coaches.

On Tuesday, Roche announced his commitment to play defensive back at Missouri.

"Its a surreal feeling," Roche said of making his decision. "When I went there I loved the atmosphere, I loved the environment they had created, I loved the coaches. The coaches have been with me since the beginning, ever since they offered me."

So how exactly did the one-time heir apparent at running back for Merrillville become a three-star recruit, heading to an SEC school at defensive back?

"It's like it was destined," Roche said, "because it was never in our plans. I feel like I'm always a playmaker so getting on the defensive side, I knew I had to make plays."

With Logan still in the fray for Roche's junior season, the Pirates coaching staff decided to try him on the defensive side of the ball.

"I remember at first — he wasn't against it — but he was like, 'Man, I've always been an offensive player,'" Merrillville coach Brad Seiss said. "And I was like, 'Phillip, you can tackle. It's a lost art. People can't tackle anymore.' And he was a great player for us then as a junior obviously."

His junior season, Roche starred at all three safety spots for the Pirates, earning himself Times First-Team All-Area honors and a plethora of Division I offers.

His versatility didn't stop there. This year, Roche has been a do-it-all revelation for Merrillville. He's been his usual dominant self on the defensive side, recording 60 total tackles to this point, three for loss, two quarterback pressures, three pass breakups, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

On top of that, the 6-foot-1-inch Roche has seen time at receiver and on special teams. He has 14 receptions for 200 yards and a touchdown, a 10-yard rushing touchdown and a blocked punt. That's not even mentioning his ability to block and spring long runs when split out wide.

"He's been able to impact the game for us in all three phases," Seiss said. "He's done a lot."

At the college level, don't expect to see Roche featured all over the field to the same extent that he has been at Merrillville. But the Tigers still have some ideas on how to utilize his flexible skill set.

"They see me playing a lot of positions," Roche said, "like a deep safety or kind of like a nickel. Its just wherever they see me at."

For now, Roche is focused on finishing his high school career strong. Its a big reason why he decided to announce his commitment now.

The Pirates have reached the Class 6A semistate each of the past two seasons. This year the Pirates have moved to Class 5A and rank No. 1 in the latest AP poll. Roche wants to be sure this time around, Merrillville wins its last game of the season, and he gets to go out on top.