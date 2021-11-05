Michigan City, Andrean, Hanover Central clinch championships

Class 6A Sectional 2
Chris Mullen's final pass of his high school career could only get Chesterton so far as the Trojans came up short of their first sectional championship in program history with a 10-7 loss to Penn on Friday night.
Facing fourth and a mile from deep in his own territory, Mullen completed a 36-yard pass to Jackson Westmoreland near midfield, but the senior receiver was unable to break a tackle to gain separation. Westmoreland's lateral then fell to the ground as the Trojans finished the year 7-4.
The Kingsmen (6-5) scored all 10 of their points in the second quarter as Alec Hardrict took a short screen pass 93 yards to break a scoreless game with 6:23 left in the first half. Penn added a short field goal on its next possession and continued to take a 10-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
Mullen engineered a 15-play, 75-yard drive that took more than four minutes and resulted in the senior quarterback scoring on a 1-yard dive to cut the deficit to 10-7 midway through the fourth quarter. Chesterton's defense stood tall on two occasions, getting the ball back for the offense, but the Trojans were unable to deliver the game-winning score.
Class 5A Sectional 10
Michigan City came from behind to clutch a Class 5A sectional football trophy.
The Associated Press No. 10-ranked Wolves poured it on in the second half for a 48-25 win after trailing 18-14 at halftime against No. 7 Mishawaka Friday at Mishawaka's Steele Stadium.
Michigan City (8-3) will visit Valparaiso (10-1) in a regional game Friday, Nov. 12.
The final tally for the visitors was a 20-yard touchdown run by Omarian Hatch with 3:25 to play. Hatch ran for three TDs for the sectional champions. The Wolves went up 42-25 on a 23-yard touchdown run by Hatch midway through the fourth quarter.
Mishawaka (8-3) cut the gap to 36-25 thanks to a 2-yard touchdown run by Chase Gooden and Connor George kick early in the fourth quarter.
Previously, Michigan City took a 36-18 edge into the fourth period thanks to a 17-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Bush to Hatch late in the third quarter. The Wolves took a 30-18 lead with a 19-yard run by Raci'on Anderson and Giovani Laurent conversion run in the third quarter.
Michigan City took the lead for the first time on the first possession of the second quarter. A 48-yard drive featured seven runs, including a 5-yard TD run by Anderson and a two-point run by Laurent for a 22-18 Wolves’ advantage.
Michigan City trailed 18-14 at halftime.
The Wolves got a 14-yard touchdown pass from Bush to Laurent and a 3-yard scoring run by Raci’on Anderson and Laurent run in the second quarter.
Justin Fisher scored on runs of 1 and 14 yards and Milan Burris took a kickoff back 74 yards to account for Mishawaka’s first-half points.
Class 3A Sectional 25
Hanover Central has been living on the big play all year and just when some may have thought the game had been over after Knox went up 14-0, here comes Tony Bartolomeo.
After Knox running back Gunnar Krause, who ran for 135 yards, scored on an 18-yarder and then Knox QB Cohen Watson ran one in from three yards, as Knox was dominating the time of possession.
Knox had the ball for 11:17 in the first quarter compared to just 43 seconds for Hanover Central.
The junior wide receiver then took a kick 82 yards to the house, which was the initial spark in Hanover Central's 26-14 comeback win over the host Redskins.
Winners of nine straight games and now it's first-ever sectional title, the Wildcats (11-1) were patient and stuck to their football because when the passing game was getting stopped, they turned to the reliable legs of Kyle Haessly, who gashed Knox (5-7) for 157 yards and the game-sealing 2-yard score.
The passing game did make an impact on two plays, though, both of which led to scores.
On a third-and-25, Wildcats sophomore QB Matt Koontz connected with Eddie Goff on a 28-yard pitch and catch.
Also as part of a nine-play, 95-yard drive, Koontz capped it off with a 37-yard bomb to Gannan Howes to cut the lead to 14-13.
On a fourth down for Knox four minutes later, there was a downed punt, but then offsetting unsportsmanlike calls to repeat the down.
Knox then punted it to senior Gunnar Howes and he took it 55 yards for the score to put the Wildcats up 19-14.
After Haessly's score, Goff picked up his sixth interception of the season to seal the game.
"This is for these guys," Hanover Central coach Brian Parker said after the win. "Once we got through the first quarter, we settled down."
"They work so hard and Tony's kickoff return and the punt return were both pivotal."
Hanover Central will host Mishawaka Marian (9-3) next week.
Class 2A Sectional 33
Within two minutes of the start of Friday’s sectional title game, Andrean raced out to a two touchdown lead on Whiting.
By the time the 59ers were finished lighting up the scoreboard, they had prevailed 49-0 and secured their third straight sectional championship.
“We talk a lot about the Andrean family, and the (seniors) have done a good job embracing that,” coach Chris Skinner said. “There’s definitely been at times some outside noise to distract us from our goal, but I’ve got to give the players credit for kind of ignoring it and blocking it out. Just every day, coming to work, trusting the process and the plans, then executing on the field.”
Senior tight end Eddie Bastardo hauled in an 11-yard pass from Scott Ballentine and running back Drayk Bowen, who committed to Notre Dame on Wednesday, scored on a 3-yard run the next possession.
Andrean's Drayk Bowen is the highest-rated Region recruit since 2006 Merrillville graduate James Aldridge, rated No. 27 nationally by Rivals, who chose Notre Dame.
The 59ers (9-3) tallied up four first half interceptions, including two by James Mantel and one by Danny O’Shea, who returned it more than 50 yards for a touchdown.
Sophomore receiver Patrick Clacks III put a quick juke on his defender, then Ballentine delivered a strike for a 9-yard score to put Andrean up 35-0 with 1:06 left in the first quarter.
Other than a fumble recovery on a muffed punt and an interception by junior defensive end Joe Jandreas, the Oilers weren’t able to put up much of a fight.
Whiting, which won its last three games entering Friday, finishes the season 5-7.
Andrean advances to the regional final on Nov. 12, when it will take on 9-2 LaVille, which crushed Pioneer 41-0 on Friday night.
