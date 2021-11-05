Michigan City, Andrean, Hanover Central clinch championships

Michigan City trailed 18-14 at halftime.

The Wolves got a 14-yard touchdown pass from Bush to Laurent and a 3-yard scoring run by Raci’on Anderson and Laurent run in the second quarter.

Justin Fisher scored on runs of 1 and 14 yards and Milan Burris took a kickoff back 74 yards to account for Mishawaka’s first-half points.

Class 3A Sectional 25

Hanover Central has been living on the big play all year and just when some may have thought the game had been over after Knox went up 14-0, here comes Tony Bartolomeo.

After Knox running back Gunnar Krause, who ran for 135 yards, scored on an 18-yarder and then Knox QB Cohen Watson ran one in from three yards, as Knox was dominating the time of possession.

Knox had the ball for 11:17 in the first quarter compared to just 43 seconds for Hanover Central.

The junior wide receiver then took a kick 82 yards to the house, which was the initial spark in Hanover Central's 26-14 comeback win over the host Redskins.