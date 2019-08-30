MICHIGAN CITY — Three fumbles. Two interceptions. Two more losses of possession on downs. Just 19 points.
Giveaways seemingly fell from the sky Friday at Ames Field. Times No. 2 Michigan City couldn't survive, as the Wolves coughed up a lead and fell 20-19 to Warsaw.
“Warsaw came to play,” Wolves coach Phil Mason said. “We created our own adversity — they had some adversity and they overcame it, but we didn't overcome ours.”
Michigan City's defense neutralized the Tigers' option run game, but the offense gave Warsaw good field position with key mistakes. The ball kept hitting the ground or flying yards past receivers. It was ugly.
Just when it seemed Michigan City (1-1) had taken control, the sloppy play returned. The Class 5A Wolves had driven into Class 6A Warsaw territory with under seven minutes to play and found a rhythm in the run game with multiple chunk plays. But Warsaw (2-0) fell on a fumbled exchange and set up a game-winning 51-yard field goal by the mega-legged Harrison Mevis.
“When I hit the bed tonight, I'm gonna get on my knees and thank the Lord for Mr. and Mrs. Mevis and that they gave birth to their son Harrison,” Warsaw coach Bart Curtis said.
The Wolves opened with a holding penalty and coughed up a fumble just three plays into the game. In their next four drives, they added two interceptions and a turnover on downs.
Warsaw took the lead early on a 46-yard field goal from Mevis and built a 17-0 lead from there.
Wyatt Amiss found Luke Adamiec down the visitors sideline for a 49-yard pitch and catch. Then Keagan Larsh pounded his way over the goal line off an option look from 16 yards out.
City finally answered late in the first half. Kaydarious Jones took a pass from Michael Bradford to the cusp of the goal line, and Jonathon Flemings punched it in on fourth and inches to make it 17-7.
Flemings cut the lead to 17-13 in the third quarter, bouncing out to his left and sprinting to the left corner of the end zone from 10 yards out. City grabbed the lead when Flemings, who ran for 91 yards, scored his third touchdown of the game to make it 19-17.
With Warsaw struggling to move the ball, City looked close to victory. Mason said the Wolves should've scored, but the fifth and final turnover instead gave the Tigers life.
“We've got to come together as a team,” Wolves senior linebacker Robert Jefferson said. “This is unacceptable. We will get better.”