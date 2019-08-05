MICHIGAN CITY — As Michigan City coach Phil Mason emerged from Ames Field's locker room Monday, he directed his players to line up and take a seat.
The Wolves immediately popped a squat on the bench at the bottom of the main stand, protected in the shade by the 8-foot brown brick wall.
Roughly 60 pairs of eyes stayed locked on Mason for the entirety of his five-minute speech to open the official start of football season. Even aside from Mason's well-known intensity, the Wolves had plenty of motivation to focus on his every word.
The Wolves made program history last season, advancing to the Class 5A semistate.
But, the last two seasons, Michigan City has fallen just short of the Duneland Athletic Conference title thanks to close losses to Valparaiso. The Vikings are the only league opponent City hasn't defeated in Mason's first three seasons, and the Wolves crave the chance to change that.
“It's something that we've seriously thought about in the offseason,” Mason said. “We've got to concentrate on Valpo and get to the point where we're as good as they are, because they're a pretty damn good team right now.”
In 2017, Valparaiso scored the game-winning touchdown with just 13.1 seconds left to steal a 17-14 victory. Michigan City blew another lead last year at Ames when Jesse Harper's long, fourth-quarter touchdown run carried Valpo to a 14-7 win.
Both games swung the DAC title. Junior Michael Bradford opened last year's game with a 79-yard touchdown run, and he'll be a key piece for the Wolves again — but this time at quarterback.
Bradford played quarterback at the youth level and on Michigan City's freshman squad in 2017 before shifting to tailback last season. He said he knew from previous conversations with Mason that he could be in line to return to quarterback as a junior, and he spent his offseason preparing for the new role.
Mason said Bradford could play at the Power 5 level as a running back but that he's more than a Wildcat quarterback.
“(Mason) figured he could utilize me a lot of different ways sophomore year, so I went with the flow because I wanted to play,” Bradford said. “Before it was always, 'Ah, I don't really know if I want to play quarterback.' But now, I fell in love with it. So not only physically and mechanics-wise – I've really grown a lot into the mentality. And I love it.”
The Wolves will break in four new starters on the offensive line, but Mason said he knows what he'll get from his skill players. Wide receivers Demetrius Garrett and Kaydarious Jones return, and sophomore quarterback Giovani Laurent could see the field in alternate offensive packages.
Defensively, City returns eight starters, including everybody on its second and third levels. The Wolves lost Times All-Area linemen Chase Triplett, Justin Wozniak and Royce Robinson, but 6-foot-1, 325-pound defensive tackle Ernest Frierson should help keep the Wolves tough up front.
Senior linebacker Robert Jefferson said the Wolves defense may not be the biggest, but it has versatility. All-Area senior defensive back Marquan Hurt helps City play multiple different styles thanks to his coverage skills and toughness when he plays closer to the line of scrimmage. Plus, Jefferson called the defensive line the best in Indiana.
Mason said he was happy with Michigan City's performance in preseason scrimmages, including against LaPorte County opponent New Prairie. Early games against Griffith and Warsaw could provide good tests, but those nonconference matchups don't have the same juice as the trip to Valpo on Sept. 13.
The Wolves want to make sure this year is different. They're tired of losing to their newly minted Class 5A rival, Valparaiso.
“Definitely that's a feeling that I don't want to feel again,” Jefferson said. “Now that we're gonna face them in the playoffs, we have no choice but to beat them. I think that right there is gonna drive us to become the team that we know we can be.”