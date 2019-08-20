MICHIGAN CITY — Most coaches dance around comparisons between teams and players. Not Michigan City's Phil Mason.
As The Times No. 2 Wolves approach their opener against No. 9 Griffith, Mason has clear thoughts on senior hybrid safety Marquan Hurt.
“I'll tell you the truth,” Mason said. “Everybody's talking about all these players. I think Marquan is the best player in the Region. I don't think it's close.”
“I think if you go down and ask guys like (New Palestine coach) Kyle Ralph and guys downstate, they'll tell you that. That kid's an absolute beast. Obviously, (Valparaiso’s) Cooper Jones is gonna be a phenomenal player and deserves all of that. But Marquan's experienced and plays the game at an intensity level that most kids don't understand.”
Hurt, an IFCA Junior All-State selection, plays the “Wolf” position for Michigan City — between a safety and linebacker role. While he has strong coverage skills, he’s more known for his toughness in the box.
Listed at 5-foot-10, 175 pounds last season, Hurt doesn’t have much bulk for a guy known to deliver helmet-rattling hits on ball carriers. He grew up watching former Colts All-Pro safety Bob Sanders rampaging into the box and has never done anything different since picking up football at the age of five.
“I just always as a kid put my head through things,” Hurt said. “I just loved to hit things. … My position, it defines me.”
Marquan Hurt learned the game from his older brother, former Wolves running back Markice Hurt Jr., now a redshirt sophomore at Ball State. Just like Markice Hurt, Marquan wears the Wolves’ No. 6 jersey.
While the younger Hurt always had a knack for tackling, his older brother taught him the finer points of the game and how to be humble. Now, Marquan Hurt has the finesse game to pair with his intensity and contributions in the run game.
“I always saw my brother play football first, and I always followed my brother,” Marquan Hurt said. “That’s my true role model.”
Despite Marquan Hurt’s stellar 2018 season, Michigan City’s defense looked ordinary in a 35-10 loss at New Palestine in the Class 5A semistate game.
Nobody slowed down Dragons running back Charlie Spegal last season, who ran for 3,356 yards and scored 70 touchdowns total. But the Wolves aren’t used to allowing 189 yards and three touchdowns to one player, as they did to Spegal. Spegal returns this season, and the Dragons are a good bet to represent the southern semistate at Lucas Oil Stadium in November.
Marquan Hurt took last year’s game personally. He has the film on his PlayStation 4 and watches it into the night — sometimes as late as 2 a.m.
That all-football-all-the-time mentality will serve Hurt well at the next level. Mason said he’s hopeful Marquan Hurt can play in the Big Ten with a productive senior season on and off the field, but for now Michigan City’s Wolf looks ready to terrorize opposing offenses this fall.
“There's definitely a cockiness there, but I think there's just a confidence there that most kids don't have like Marquan has it,” Mason said. “He's so darn physical and he's so fast to the ball, and he does what we need him to do in coverage. What's gonna happen with Marquan in the future? He's gonna play football.”