Michigan City sees lead vanish, beats Valparaiso in double overtime for regional title

Anderson ran 28 times for 161 yards and two touchdowns. Hart added 14 carries for 57 yards and Tyler Bush threw a pair of touchdown passes for the Wolves.

"The line was opening big holes every time," Anderson said. "Coach just said, 'Keep pounding, keep pounding.''"

Down 21-7 after three quarters, Valpo (10-2) scored twice in the final seven minutes of regulation to force OT.

Vinyard had a 1-yard TD run and then the Vikings went to some razzle-dazzle as Thomas Vo threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to quarterback Logan Lockhart with 1:48 left.

The Vikings got the ball back and lined up for a potential game-winning 48-yard field goal in the closing seconds.

But a delay of game call pushed them back and a desperation pass fell short, setting up overtime.

The teams traded touchdowns, with Anderson scoring from 9 yards out and Lockhart from 2 yards out in the first OT.

"In overtime, (Mason) said, 'Come on, Raci'on, we need you,'" Anderson said. "And he gave me the ball and I ran it in."