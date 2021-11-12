Michigan City sees lead vanish, beats Valparaiso in double overtime for regional title

MICHIGAN CITY — This time, Phil Mason believed Andrew Oleksiuk was ready.
A year earlier when Oleksiuk was a sophomore and the opportunity came up to put the game on his shoulders, Mason passed.
But the Michigan City coach had no hesitation giving Oleksiuk the chance to win the Class 5A Regional Friday night at Ames Field.
"He's been worked with, he's been coached up greatly," Mason said. (Assistant coach) Mike Bauswell has done a great job of working with him. And I had all the confidence in the world."
For good reason: Oleksiuk drilled an 18-yard field goal in the second overtime to lift Michigan City past Valparaiso 31-28 for its third regional title in the past five years.
"Of course it's every kicker's dream to hit the game-winner so I'm feeling great," Oleksiuk said after his third field goal of the season. "Deep in my mind, I knew it might come down to me so I was getting ready."
Valpo called timeout in an attempt to ice Oleksiuk, but it didn't faze him.
"It made me appreciate the moment a little more," he said.
His kick set off a wild celebration for the Wolves, who lost 49-28 to Valpo in September.
When things calmed down, Vikings coach Bill Marshall came over to the Wolves' huddle and gave an impromptu pep talk, urging them to win next week's semistate. That game, against Zionsville (8-5), also will be at Ames Field.
The Wolves (9-3) snapped a seven-game losing streak in the Valpo series and won their seventh straight game overall.
Michigan City won despite letting a 14-point lead slip away in the fourth quarter and turning the ball over four times.
"Our guys played phenomenal and our coaches coached phenomenal against a phenomenal team," Mason said. "I made some horrible play calls at the end of that game. But beyond that, I can't tell you how proud I am of these kids to overcome the adversity I put them in."
But the Wolves prevailed behind the running of Raci'on Anderson and Jaden Hart, along with a defense that held Region rushing leader Hayden Vinyard to 43 yards on 17 carries.
Anderson ran 28 times for 161 yards and two touchdowns. Hart added 14 carries for 57 yards and Tyler Bush threw a pair of touchdown passes for the Wolves.
"The line was opening big holes every time," Anderson said. "Coach just said, 'Keep pounding, keep pounding.''"
Down 21-7 after three quarters, Valpo (10-2) scored twice in the final seven minutes of regulation to force OT.
Vinyard had a 1-yard TD run and then the Vikings went to some razzle-dazzle as Thomas Vo threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to quarterback Logan Lockhart with 1:48 left.
The Vikings got the ball back and lined up for a potential game-winning 48-yard field goal in the closing seconds.
But a delay of game call pushed them back and a desperation pass fell short, setting up overtime.
The teams traded touchdowns, with Anderson scoring from 9 yards out and Lockhart from 2 yards out in the first OT.
"In overtime, (Mason) said, 'Come on, Raci'on, we need you,'" Anderson said. "And he gave me the ball and I ran it in."
Valpo then fumbled on its second possession and Anderson ran for 6 yards, 3 yards and no gain. That set the stage for Oleksiuk's heroics and another week of football for a team that was 2-3 through five weeks.
"To lose three in a row and then get this thing back on track and get it turned around — fantastic," Mason said.