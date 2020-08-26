Michigan City's Jonathan Flemings looks to build on strong junior campaign

Jonathan “Buster” Flemings might not have delivered a repeat performance of his 2019 season debut last Friday, but the Michigan City running back is fine with leaving some parts of last season in the past.
Flemings helped lead Michigan City to a 55-0 win over South Bend Riley last week, and while he only scored half of the four touchdowns that he delivered in his varsity debut against Griffith in last season’s opener, he didn’t have any turnovers under his belt.
Fumbles were an issue for Flemings last season, but with a renewed focus on ball security, the senior is looking to deliver a memorable season.
“We’ve worked on a ton of drills this year and my focus is just on holding the ball as tight as possible,” Flemings said. “Last year I would get a little freaky with the ball, but now I’m smarter with it.”
Flemings credits a lot of his development to Michigan City coach Phil Mason as well as a budding relationship with new running back coach Charles Salary. Salary starred at LaPorte before playing four years at Marian where he was named the 2019 NAIA National Player of the Year.
“Coach Salary and I have known each other for a long time,” Flemings said. “We train with the same people and we’ve worked together. It’s great having the opportunity to learn from him. He’s helped me with ball security and he’s helped me get better at blocking. We have a great relationship.”
Flemings had 77 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the season-opening win against Riley and Mason expects that those numbers will only go up as the season continues. Flemings ran for over 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns last season and now has a full year of experience to build from.
“Buster is just a hard-nosed kid that has put in the work to get better at his craft,” Mason said. “He takes a lot of pride in that work. He’s become more of a leader in our program. He’s worked on the turnover issue. We’ve got a young offensive line, but we have a lot of skill players round that.”
Coming together
Kankakee Valley coach James Broyles didn’t know what to expect when the Kougars took the field for the first time on Friday night. With limited practices and conditioning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Broyles was thrilled when Kankakee Valley jumped out to a 21-0 halftime lead before eventually beating Rensselaer 28-7.
“Everybody was in the same boat last week,” Broyles said. “A lot of us just were going to have to wait and see what happened. What happened for us was that we really gelled as a football team. It was a complete team effort where we didn’t have any missed assignments. When you do that, you’re tough to beat.”
Kankakee Valley’s offensive line helped pave the way for Cade Capps to deliver a breakout game in his first varsity start. The junior running back carried the ball 22 times for 130 yards and a pair of touchdowns. It was the kind of effort that typified what Broyles was looking to see on Friday.
“You’re just so proud of the kid,” Broyles said. “He got his shot and he made the best of it. You see kids put in the work as freshman and then they finally get their shot. It was a lot of fun to watch.”
Fourth down heroics
Wheeler had to fight for every inch in a tough 21-14 win over River Forest last Friday. A lot of those inches ended up coming on fourth down for the Bearcats.
Wheeler converted four fourth downs, including a key conversion that led to a touchdown in the first quarter as well as three on the game’s final drive, to help salt away the season-opening victory.
“That work starts up front with our line,” Wheeler football coach Adam Hudak said. “We had three conversions on our last drive and those were so big for us.”
The Bearcats experienced some ups and downs on offense as Boone Grove transfer Preston Morris made his first start at quarterback. Morris threw two red zone interceptions that limited Wheeler’s scoring opportunities.
“We’ll look at the film from this one and go through each of those decisions,” Hudak said. “It was Preston’s first start and we expect him to learn more from it. We have to take what the defense gives us. I was proud of our guys and we’ll grow from this.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!