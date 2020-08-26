Michigan City's Jonathon Flemings looks to build on strong junior campaign

Flemings had 77 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the season-opening win against Riley and Mason expects that those numbers will only go up as the season continues. Flemings ran for over 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns last season and now has a full year of experience to build from.

“Buster is just a hard-nosed kid that has put in the work to get better at his craft,” Mason said. “He takes a lot of pride in that work. He’s become more of a leader in our program. He’s worked on the turnover issue. We’ve got a young offensive line, but we have a lot of skill players round that.”

Coming together

Kankakee Valley coach James Broyles didn’t know what to expect when the Kougars took the field for the first time on Friday night. With limited practices and conditioning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Broyles was thrilled when Kankakee Valley jumped out to a 21-0 halftime lead before eventually beating Rensselaer 28-7.

“Everybody was in the same boat last week,” Broyles said. “A lot of us just were going to have to wait and see what happened. What happened for us was that we really gelled as a football team. It was a complete team effort where we didn’t have any missed assignments. When you do that, you’re tough to beat.”