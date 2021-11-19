Michigan City's seven-game winning streak ends at semistate against Zionsville

MICHIGAN CITY — At one point this season, Michigan City was 2-3. The Wolves began to hear the whispers.
Then senior quarterback Giovani Laurent moved out to receiver. Sophomore Tyler Bush stepped behind center. Michigan City rattled off seven straight wins and advanced to Friday’s 5A semistate game against Zionsville.
“I’m proud of this team. We’re all hurting right now. We had bigger goals and we were one game away but I’m proud of these guys,” Laurent said. “We said we would get that sectional and regional title and I’ll tell you nobody believed in us. I hate to say it but some of our fans didn’t believe in us. We kept our own circle and believed in each other.”
The Eagles controlled most of the game Friday, beating the Wolves 52-21.
“That’s a really good football team. Our kids played as hard as they could and had a great year,” coach Phil Mason said. “We’re just going to keep scrapping and keep working to keep this program where it is. I’ve been here six years and in six years we’ve won three regionals. I’m pretty proud of that.”
Michigan City was without starting running back Jaden Hart.
“He makes a difference. He’s a change-up guy for us. No doubt about it, I would’ve like to have had him,” Mason said. “He would’ve helped a little bit.”
Andrew Oleksiuk, who won the game with a field goal last week, got the Wolves (9-4) on the board first with a 31-yard field goal.
The Eagles (9-5) punched back with a long drive that ended with a Christian Abney 3-yard keeper for a touchdown. After a quick Michigan City possession, Abney threw a 73-yard touchdown pass to Gunnar Hartwig.
Hartwig pulled the ball away from Kenneth Tucker Jr. on the play.
Bush made a couple of important plays on the next drive to keep the Wolves alive. He got beyond the marker on fourth down with less than a yard to go early in the possession from the Michigan City 39-yard line.
Bush capped the drive with a 21-yard fade to Laurent.
Zionsville moved the ball down the field with several chunk plays, including a 16-yard touchdown run by Gage Bankert. The Eagles scored again just before the break on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Abney to Trey Firestone.
Abney had a 33-yard run on a scramble then Bankert scored on a 24-yard carry to start the third quarter.
The Wolves scored twice through the air in the second half, first on Omarion Hatch’s 77-yard score and then on a second Laurent catch. Hatch had 246 yards on 13 touches.
“I wish (Hatch) the best. He’s going to be an awesome basketball player. We’re going to go support that basketball team. Several of our guys are going to go play basketball,” Mason said.
Laurent, who finished with five catches for 60 yards and two touchdowns, was smiling and congratulating teammates in the locker room after the game.
“We got pretty far, farther than anybody thought,” Laurent said. “I’m proud of these guys, especially my senior class. They got us out of this gutter hole that we were in. We got up out of there and we did a great job.”