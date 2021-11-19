Michigan City's seven-game winning streak ends at semistate against Zionsville

Bush capped the drive with a 21-yard fade to Laurent.

Zionsville moved the ball down the field with several chunk plays, including a 16-yard touchdown run by Gage Bankert. The Eagles scored again just before the break on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Abney to Trey Firestone.

Abney had a 33-yard run on a scramble then Bankert scored on a 24-yard carry to start the third quarter.

The Wolves scored twice through the air in the second half, first on Omarion Hatch’s 77-yard score and then on a second Laurent catch. Hatch had 246 yards on 13 touches.

“I wish (Hatch) the best. He’s going to be an awesome basketball player. We’re going to go support that basketball team. Several of our guys are going to go play basketball,” Mason said.

Laurent, who finished with five catches for 60 yards and two touchdowns, was smiling and congratulating teammates in the locker room after the game.

“We got pretty far, farther than anybody thought,” Laurent said. “I’m proud of these guys, especially my senior class. They got us out of this gutter hole that we were in. We got up out of there and we did a great job.”

