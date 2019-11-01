CHESTERTON — The previous three seasons haven't been fun for Chesterton. With less than two minutes remaining in Friday's Class 6A Sectional 2 Semifinal against Warsaw, the Trojans were just 13 yards from making that a distant memory.
A sack, false start and failed last-gasp attempt on fourth and 11 stopped it all. Times No. 3 Chesterton fell 35-28 and came up just short of its first postseason win since 2015.
“It was obviously a fun game to play in and we anticipated it being high-scoring like that, but we just needed a couple more stops down the stretch,” Chesterton senior Jake Warren said. “After the last three years, we really wanted to leave a mark here. It's unfortunate that it ended the way it did.”
Chesterton still engineered an impressive turnaround. The Trojans (6-4) won only nine games over the previous three years. Sophomore quarterback Chris Mullen threw 26 touchdowns, and the Trojans allowed just over 16 points per game.
They would've liked more. But Warsaw's wishbone offense proved too difficult to stop, as tailback Juan Jaramillo racked up 183 yards and three touchdowns on 34 carries.
“You talk about playing for nine weeks not seeing anything even close to that, that's a tough one to try and mimic even in 10 days,” Chesterton coach Mark Peterson said.
Warsaw (8-2) went to Jaramillo again and again. The Tigers ground the clock down late with Chesterton out of timeouts, and Peterson opted to let Jaramillo score from 30 yards out with three minutes left.
You have free articles remaining.
Warren, who caught eight passes for 133 yards and two scores, said he liked the move. The offense nearly rewarded Peterson when Mullen led the Trojans nearly 70 yards downfield, and Peterson said he would've gone for two if they had scored.
“He's a D-I prospect at this point,” Warren said of Mullen. “I couldn't have asked for a better quarterback.”
The first half featured plenty of scoring, as Mullen countered two rushing touchdowns from Jaramillo with three of his own through the air, including a 63-yard strike to Warren. Warsaw quarterback Wyatt Amiss added a score and the teams were deadlocked at 21 at half.
Amiss sneaked into the end zone to make it 28-21 in the fourth, and Ryan Klespies evened the score for Chesterton. But the Trojans never quite stopped the run.
“I am beyond proud of these seniors,” Peterson said. “These seniors have weathered a couple of rough years. Just two years that have been really close but just not been able to get over the edge."