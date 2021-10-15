Mistakes pile up as TF South loses to Lemont for South Suburban Blue title

On the other side, Lemont's defensive focus on Temple was apparent. He had eight carries for 18 yards and two catches for 18 yards as South tried — without much success — to move the ball in other ways.

"They were very, very determined to stop me and the running game," Temple said. "They were sending a lot of blitzes and a lot of stunts and coming hard off the edge."

Figuring out how to counter that approach will be job one for South, which finishes the regular season next Friday at home against Hillcrest before moving on to the Class 7A playoffs.

"We're going to see a lot more of that the rest of the season and in the playoffs as we see teams we haven't played before," Temple said.

If there was any positive to be taken from the game for South, it's just that — there is time to fix the problems Lemont exposed.

"It's better to face it before you play in an elimination game," Temple said.

South coach Bob Padjen had a similar take.

"We would have hoped that we could have played a little better but we lost our focus and composure and it showed," he said. "It disintegrated."