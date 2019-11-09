Roosevelt Moore resigned his position as football coach at Hammond with a letter to athletic director Larry Moore Sr. on Thursday.
“I am appreciative for the opportunity you have given me to coach at my alma mater. I have learned a lot over these past 14 years, especially the last six as the head coach. I hope this resignation gives you ample time to hire a great coach,” Roosevelt Moore wrote in the letter.
He was 22-38 as coach of the Wildcats. In 2015, Moore led Hammond to a 10-2 record, losing to Mishawaka Marian in a sectional championship game. It was the deepest postseason run Hammond had made since 2000.
The Wildcats lost the last 22 games, going 0-9 in each of the last two seasons.
Moore is a 2000 Hammond graduate and was an assistant on the football staff from 2004-2013.
Roosevelt Moore said he wants to spend more time with his 6- and 10-year-old daughters. He also said it was becoming more difficult to recruit enough students to play football.
He'll remain a teacher at Hammond.
"It's something I've been thinking about it for the last couple years," Roosevelt Moore said. "I'll probably end up coaching, again. I'll just take it day by day and see what happens."