Morton football placed on probation by IHSAA

HAMMOND — Morton's football program has been placed on probation until next summer and an assistant coach has been suspended for six weeks by the Indiana High School Athletic Association.

The IHSAA said in a news release that an assistant coach "sent text messages with specific intent to influence student-athletes from another member school to attend Hammond Morton and play football."

Assistant coach Henry Johnson was was suspended for the first six weeks of the season per the recommendation of Morton's administration, the IHSAA said. Johnson is not allowed to scout opponents during the suspension and he is on probation until summer 2023.

Further violations will lead to Johnson's coaching accreditation to be revoked, according to the release.

"This probation is a severe type of warning," the IHSAA said in the release. "It is official notice that unacceptable and serious violations have occurred, are a matter of record and future incidents may result in the team being suspended from future IHSAA Football Tournaments."

In addition to the program being placed on probation and Johnson being suspended, the program was given a warning and head coach Mac Mishler was reprimanded for allowing two players to participate in summer workouts without completing the first section of the IHSAA transfer report.

"This warning is notice that an IHSAA member-school rule violation has occurred and shall not be repeated," the IHSAA said.

Under IHSAA by-laws, opponents may opt out of games against schools that violate the rule on undue influence.

Morton athletic director Sean Kinsey said Thursday night no opponents have submitted notification of their intent not to play the Governors.

"We went through the process with the IHSAA and we don't have a comment at this time," Kinsey said. "We accept the consequence."

Morton opened its season with a 46-27 road loss to Portage last Friday and hosts Hanover Central at 7 p.m. Friday in its home opener.

Mishler is 4-8 in his third season at the helm of the Governors, who were 3-1 in 2020 and 1-6 last year.