Morton didn’t have to look far for its new football coach.
Mac Mishler, the Governors’ offensive coordinator over the past two seasons, will now lead the program. He landed the job a few weeks ago and shared the news with his players, but he waited until his promotion was finalized before officially announcing it via Twitter on Tuesday.
“I’m extremely excited for the opportunity,” Mishler said. “I’ve been here for the last two years on the staff already, so if anyone knows what we’ve got coming back, it’s me. From that perspective, it’s a great group of young guys to take charge of.”
Morton returns a slew of talent on both sides of the ball, headlined by defensive end Dierre Kelly and wide receiver JoJo Johnson. Each athlete has received multiple Division I scholarship offers, but another player not to be overlooked is quarterback Paris Hewlett.
After starting quarterback Credell Prather went down with a right wrist injury in a Week 1 loss to Highland, sidelining him for seven weeks, Hewlett stepped in and led the Governors on an eight-game winning streak. The junior finished the season with 17 passing touchdowns, one rushing touchdown and zero interceptions plus accounted for over 1,400 yards of total offense.
Hewlett’s main target, wide receiver Marcus Hardy, is also returning for his final prep campaign. This past season, he recorded a team-high 24 receptions for a team-high 703 yards and a team-high 14 touchdowns.
“When you’ve got guys coming back like JoJo Johnson, Dierre Kelly, Marcus Hardy and Paris Hewlett, those guys are your leaders,” Mishler said. “Those guys are the ones that set the tone for you. So to have a group that’s going to come back as seniors with that type of experience and that type of leadership is going to pay huge dividends for us down the road.”
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Former coach Sean Kinsey resigned in November after accepting a job as the dean of students at Hammond, and Morton athletic director Chad Pio is confident that Mishler will uphold the program’s recent success. Under Kinsey, the team has won three consecutive outright Great Lakes Athletics Conference titles.
“(Mishler) has been around, and the boys know him, so I think he’s going to keep some of the things that they’ve been doing in place,” Pio said. “But he’s also going to add his own touch, and I think he’s going to do a good job with getting us to where we want to continue to go and get us over some of those humps, like getting to that sectional title, and just doing it the right way.”
Prior to coaching at Morton, Mishler was an offensive coordinator at Highland for three seasons, and he also has coaching experience in Wisconsin and Michigan. Pio envisions Mishler as the team's coach of the future. However, he understands that the Hammond school system could be undergoing major changes in the near future due to declining enrollment.
On Nov. 12, Hammond superintendent Scott Miller proposed that Clark and Gavit middle/high schools be shut down by the start of the 2021-22 school year, leaving Morton and Hammond as the remaining high schools in the city.
Redistricting would certainly provide Morton with an influx of athletes, coaches and other athletic department professionals. If Miller’s plan goes through, Pio said he and his staff will address it then.
“None of us right now really know what is going on or what’s going to happen,” Pio said. “None of us are sure. Everybody is kind of up in the air on what’s happening, so until we know, we just take it day by day and do what we can.”
James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.