HAMMOND — “It’s nothing new to me now.”

Those were Morton safety Freddy Brown’s words when asked about his role and what’s expected of him coming into his junior season. Brown, a star defender and running back last season who is currently a three-star recruit on 247Sports, is looking to shoulder a bigger role as he progresses into the second half of his high school career.

Brown is a versatile defender, who was second on the team in tackles as a freshman and was first in tackles as a sophomore. Coach Mac Mishler says can Brown be used in a variety of roles on that side of the ball. Mishler said Brown’s versatility is a game-changer for the Governors, because his athleticism and IQ allows him to play up to seven positions on defense.

When Brown talked about his underclassmen days, he says he was really just trying to make a name for himself.

“I feel like it’s led me in the right path going into it as an underclassmen and having that mindset of ‘I’m gonna lay it out there on the field for my team each and every game,’” Brown said. “It’s put me in a right state of mind, gave me the right state of mind to do what I do, especially now that I’m older. I know what I have to do.”

Brown prides himself on his versatility. He played every position on the field as a kid and believes that experience has carried over to the high school level where he believes he can also play every position, although he did say he believes his best position is anything in the box.

“I try to bring everything I can (to the defense.) Whatever position they put me at, you’ll get whatever I got out of position. My football IQ for every position is high because I played every position on defense when I was a kid, so no defensive position is new to me. I can do whatever is expected of me at any position,” Brown said.

As for his offensive contributions, Brown was a key factor for the Governors in the running game last year as well, chipping in 376 yards to go along with five touchdowns, including a touchdown in a key spot in their sectional against Hammond Central that made it a one-possession game.

While Mishler wants to make sure that defense is the priority for Brown, he wanted to ease Brown into more of an offensive role, adding a little more responsibility every season because he did not want to give Brown more than he could physically handle. Mishler even said that Brown might expand his offensive repertoire, adding wide receiver to his lengthy list of positions played.

“Obviously, defense is where (Brown’s) priority is. But now that he’s older and more physically developed, we can use him more on offense,” Mishler said. “As he grows, his role gets bigger and bigger for us. And this year, we’ll use him a lot on offense for a variety of different things.”

For his part, Brown is excited to be a key cog in the offensive machine. He said his freshman year was the first time he had ever played just one side of the ball, so the change to him being more involved in the offense was a welcome sight for Freddy’s eyes.

“My freshman year, it was my first time not playing both sides, so I was like ‘okay, well, I have this one job I need to do well.’ Sophomore year they started putting me on offense more and I got my mojo back, so to speak.”

Brown is also the holder of the Morton school record for the long jump in track and field at 21’ 6.25”. In regionals last year, he also put up a strong showing in the 4x100 relays, and while his team did not advance further than regionals in track and field, that is helping Brown on the football field.

“I’ve been a track guy since I was in eighth grade. In eighth grade I was a star at long jump and not really anything else. But as I got older, during my freshman year I started doing the 200 and my speed has increased exponentially,” Brown said when asked of the impact track and field has had on football.

When it comes to recruiting, Brown has received several offers thus far. He has received offers from Central Michigan, Western Michigan, and Memphis, and has had visits to other high profile schools. Brown has enjoyed the experience.

“I feel like it’s a dream come true, for any athlete, especially at a young age. I think my recruiting is going very well, but I got plenty more to prove,” Brown said.

