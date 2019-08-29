Morton senior quarterback Credell Prather Jr. suffered a wrist injury on his throwing hand in the Governors’ Week 1 loss to Highland and will be sidelined for at least six weeks, Morton head coach Sean Kinsey confirmed Thursday.
Prather sustained the injury while bracing himself for impact with the ground after being run out of bounds by a Highland defender. He remained on the ground in pain for a short while before walking off the field under his own power.
“It’s definitely going to be a setback, but we’re encouraged that we should be able to get him back before the end of the season,” Kinsey said.
Prather’s absence projects to be a significant blow for a Morton team which expected to lean on him heavily for both his experienced leadership and two-way impact on the field. As a junior, Prather threw for 1,899 yards and 22 touchdowns against just seven interceptions while also adding another 483 yards and six scores on the ground.
Prather’s injury timeline would theoretically get him back on the field with time left in the regular season to get reps in preparation for sectionals.
“He’s handled it great,” Kinsey said. “He’s got a great attitude and a good head. He just wants to get back as soon as possible.”
In the meantime, Kinsey expects to lean on a mix of senior Tirae Spencer and junior Paris Hewlett at quarterback in Prather’s place. Spencer completed 4-of-13 passes for 74 yards, while also picking up 10 yards on four carries in the loss. Hewlett was 1-of-2 passing for 15 yards and one touchdown but also ran 12 times for 61 yards.
In a perfect world, Kinsey said Hewlett will take the job because of how many other areas Spencer impacts the team.
“We’re going to see how it plays out but it’ll be a mix of those kids,” Kinsey said. “We’ll give the ball to whoever makes the best decisions for our team and gives us a chance to win.”