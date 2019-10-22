HESSVILLE — Demaris Rias appears to be ready for the postseason.
He's totaled 831 yards and 13 touchdowns for Morton. He rushed for 187 yards -- on seven carries -- with two touchdowns last Friday in a 40-0 win over Great Lakes Athletic Conference foe Clark. The win secured a 10th GLAC title for the Times No. 4 Governors (8-1).
Rias ran for 51 yards on his first two carries in a 3-play, 66-yard drive in the first possession for Morton, which has won eight straight after its season-opening loss to Highland.
"If I didn't have my line, I wouldn't be doing what I'm doing," Rias said. "This year I feel like we're all better prepared because everyone's all in."
Waiting behind established running back Eric Johnson, Rias wasn't sure how his experience at the Hammond football powerhouse would go from the jump.
"No one knew who I was at first. I mean, they heard a couple things, but I had to make a name for myself," Rias said.
Governors coach Sean Kinsey said Rias stood out by the way he was able to flip a switch whenever he wanted.
"He has been kind of a wild card for us, but after the summer he started being more consistent," Kinsey said. "Since Week 1, though, he has just turned it on."
Rias and company know what's in front of them next. Morton plays No. 5 Hobart (7-2) Friday in the opening round of Class 4A Sectional No. 17. The Brickies are also arguably one of the area's hottest teams. They have won seven straight and picked up the outright Northwest Crossroads Conference championship last Friday.
"I just have to prepare myself to the best of my abilities," Rias said. "Hobart has a good defense."
This first-round matchup points out a drawback of the IHSAA not seeding its teams at least in each sectional, which would prevent pairings like this in opening-rounders, a point that Kinsey and Rias downplayed.
"We were gonna play (Hobart) at some point," Kinsey said. "We're just excited to have the opportunity to keep playing."
Rias had some business to tend to right after the win in preparation for next week's showdown.
"After this interview, I'm gonna go get on our (offensive coordinator) and ask him to get us some film so we can start looking it over (Friday) night," Rias said. "Hobart is good and we were gonna have to play them no matter what."