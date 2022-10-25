Move to wingback paying off for Griffith's Carter Crowe

NEW CHICAGO — Two hours before Griffith senior Carter Crowe sprinted off with a game-sealing 52-yard touchdown to cap the most productive game of his career, he was on the opposite end of the highlight reel.
First the bad. River Forest needed just five plays to score on its first drive and then forced a quick Griffith three-and-out to take possession again.
On the third play of that second offensive series, Ingot sophomore quarterback Ayden Silver juked Crowe out with a spin move around midfield and raced for a 62-yard touchdown to go up 14-0 while Crowe was left on the ground with a missed tackle to show for it.
River Forest had reason to celebrate then but Crowe got the last laugh later going untouched on his own long touchdown run to close out a 28-20 Class 3A Sectional 25 win for the Panthers.
He had 25 carries for 196 yards and two touchdowns to lead Griffith (5-5) into a semifinal matchup with Hanover Central (10-0) in Cedar Lake on Friday.
“I saw the corner bite so I just went to the outside as fast as I could and wasn’t going to get caught,” Crowe said of his late score. “I did the same thing to them as they did to me, pretty much.”
Crowe wasn’t supposed to be doing this. The 5-foot-10, 165-pounder who plays baseball for the Panthers in the spring began the year as a traditional wide receiver. But he switched to one of the wingback spots the fourth week of the season when fellow senior Joel Maxwell went down with a season-ending knee injury.
The position change proved best. He’s now Griffith’s counter for teams that key in on stopping do-it-all senior standout Connor Cervantes on the other side.
“It was a coach’s mistake early in the year having him at wide receiver,” Griffith coach Robert Robinson said. “We finally moved him to running back and that’s when the offense has started to take off.
"He blocks for his teammates. He leads out there. He runs extremely hard. For him to have a game like tonight when we needed it? He stepped up.”
Crowe didn’t realize it in the moment but his production against River Forest was an outlier that’s becoming a trend as the Panthers have increasing success with him as a ballcarrier.
He got the ball in his hands the most in a game this season and made the most of it. Six of his 25 carries went for 10 yards or more.
“I’m a little tired,” Crowe said. “For a few plays I was like, ‘Ah, this is a lot’ but I just kept running the ball. My team was blocking extremely well and I had Connor on the other side and that just makes things easier, honestly. We’re both blocking and doing our thing out there. Run hard and hopefully get yards. That’s the hope anyway.”
It was the plan, too.
“Teams key in in Connor,” Robinson said. “Connor is our best player so when teams start to key in on him it opens things up for the other backs. Tonight, they took away Connor so Carter stepped up and delivered.”
Doing it again will only be tougher. Hanover Central beat Griffith 47-7 in their regular-season matchup in mid-September but the Panthers are a different team now, Crowe said. The Wildcats will be favored but Griffith is happy to have another shot at redemption.
“We’re feeling good,” Crowe said. “We’re rolling right now.”
Andrew Marcum leads Calumet to comeback win over Boone Grove
CALUMET TOWNSHIP — Andrew Marcum was thrown into the fire in his first start in a postseason game.
Calumet’s senior quarterback and his team took the ball with under two minutes to play trailing Boone Grove by four points. Marcum threw nine passes on the drive. He completed only three but that was enough to get the Warriors to the Wolves 5-yard line with under 10 seconds left.
Marcum rolled to his left, looked to the end zone but decided to put his head down and barrel through the goal line himself.
Calumet won 46-42 in the Class 3A Sectional 25 opener.
“I didn’t see (anything) open. I didn’t see more of my guys than their guys. I just had to run it in,” Marcum said. “We wanted it a little bit smoother, a little bit less incompletions, but hey we got the 'dub.' We got in the end zone.”
Marcum said he didn’t expect the game to be the dogfight it was. He said Boone Grove was a better team than Calumet expected.
“(The two-minute offense) is something we practice at the end of every Tuesday and Thursday but we’ve had some issues in the past and we can fold up in that situation,” Warriors coach Cody French said. “We didn’t do that. We stepped up and made plays.”
It looked like Calumet (8-1) would run away with the game early.
On the first play from scrimmage, Marcum slightly underthrew a ball to Caldwell but the junior adjusted, caught it, cut under a Wolves defensive back and went 71 yards into the end zone.
Caldwell caught another touchdown pass and then Marcum snuck one in to finish a drive and with six minutes left in the first quarter, the Warriors were up 22-0.
Josh Oglesby got one back for the Wolves (3-6) late in the first quarter when he took a pass from Mark Rowland and went 37 yards for a score. It was the first of six touchdowns the junior scored. He caught nine passes for 198 yards.
The Warriors immediately scored again, though, this time on a 29-yard screen pass to David Flores.
The next quarter and a half belonged to Boone Grove. Oglesby caught three more touchdowns and by the midway point of the third period, the game was tied 30-30.
“I’ve got a lot of respect for (the Wolves,) how they operate. Their strength is something we’ve had a hard time with,” French said. “We’ve struggled with defending the pass and they have a really good quarterback and two pretty good receivers. The third option is pretty good, too. But did I expect it to be in the 40s? No.”
Calumet regained the lead with an Anthony Ponce 3-yard run and took a 38-30 lead into the final 12 minutes.
Oglesby scored his last two touchdowns after that.
The Warriors will take on West Lafayette (10-0) in the sectional semifinal next week. The Red Devils are ranked No. 1 in Class 3A.
“They’re the No. 1 team in 3A for a reason. They’re good at running the ball, good at throwing the ball. Quarterback’s good. Defense is good. They’re good on special teams,” French said. “We’re excited for the challenge, excited that it’s here. We’ll come out swinging.”
Luka Zakman's fumble recovery helps Hanover Central get rolling
RENSSELAER — Hanover Central was in desperate need of a spark on Friday in a Class 3A Sectional 25 quarterfinal. Any kind of spark.
Trailing 10-7 early in the third quarter, senior linebacker Luka Zakman lit the fire, pouncing on a Bombers fumble at the Rensselaer 21-yard line. That lead to a Kyle Brouwer 37-yard field goal to tie the game a 10-10 with 9:25 left in the third quarter.
On Hanover’s next possession Kyle Haeassly blasted up the middle for a 38-yard touchdown run, and the Wildcats were on their way to a 38-10 win over Rensselaer.
“They messed up the handoff,” Zakman said of the fumble recovery. “I was kind of mad I didn't score; I could have picked it up and scored but I just got on top of it. I wanted to hold it up but I dropped it, too. I was just happy to get the ball.”
The recovery turned out to be the turning point.
“We definitely needed that,” Zakman said. "We came out a little dry. ... In the locker room, we really toned up what we needed to do.”
The Red Sea parted, and Hanover (10-0) scored three more touchdowns to build an insurmountable 18-point lead. Freshman Dylan Bowen returned a punt 37 yards for a score before Haessly added touchdown runs of 16 and 38 yards.
Haessly said he got a good block from Maddux O’Brien to spring him on the first touchdown.
“I cut off the block, and all I saw was grass,” Haessly said. “I felt after the fumble recovery we needed a big play, and I got the big play for us.”
Haessly finished with 147 yards rushing on 19 carries, while Koontz passed for 107 yards and a score.
Haessly said the team was more focused in the second half.
“We were making lazy mistakes the first half, and our defense was allowing penalties that shouldn’t have happened,” he said. “We came out on offense and were laser-focused. The rest unfolded, and we put up 31 points. The rest says it all.”
Haessly said at halftime they could also hear Rensselaer (5-5) in the other locker room.
“We hear them celebrate and act like they're up 30 points,” he said. “So, we're telling ourselves, ‘You know, we're only down three.’ Defense comes out, we get a stop, and we're putting up a score whether it's three points, two points. Doesn't matter what it is. We need some points, and that's exactly what happened.”
Hanover Central coach Brian Parker said the Wildcats just played more disciplined football in the second half.
“It was kind of very similar to the sectional championship last year against Knox where everybody just kind of had a collective sigh of relief,” he said after the field goal.
“'OK, let’s play our brand of football,' and then obviously the big punt return by Dylan right there. That’s been our recipe for success all year so far. It’s been very good complimentary football — offense scores, defense does what they do and we get takeaways on special teams."
Hanover Central scored first when Gannan Howes hauled in a 33-yard pass from Koontz to put the Wildcats up 7-0 with 2:04 left in the first quarter.
Rensselaer then capitalized on the second of three first-half interceptions by Koontz. Aaron Barko returned the pick to the Hanover 25-yard line. Diego Hernandez-Reyes carried it in from a yard out to knot the game at 7-7 with 8:22 left in the second quarter.
Rensselaer took advantage of another interception and turned it into a 22-yard field goal by Carter Drone. Rensselaer led 10-7 with 1:43 left in the second quarter.
“I think this will help us a lot,” Zakman said. “Especially with our schedule, we haven’t faced good teams, and this team was a physical team for sure. Definitely, the most physical we faced.”
Trey Gibson, Hobart rumble past West Side
HOBART — West Side came into Friday’s Class 4A Sectional 17 opener with one of the most prolific rushing offenses in the Region.
By the time the first half was over, it was Hobart’s ground game that had earned it a 31-6 lead.
It was more than enough as the Brickies completed a 37-6 victory to advance.
Camajay Griffin-Terrell entered the game as the area’s leading rusher with 1,798 yards.
The Brickies held Griffin-Terrell to 50 yards on 14 carries in the first half; he finished with 27 rushes for 131 yards. Hobart’s Trey Gibson, the Region’s third-leading rusher, was instead the star of the show early.
“Our emphasis was getting 11 hats to the ball, making sure we were playing disciplined, staying in our lanes,” Hobart coach Craig Osika said. “I thought we did that and I knew if we were able to do that we would put ourselves in a position to win.”
On a fourth down at midfield in the first quarter, needing short yardage, the Brickies called on their tailback to pick up the first. Gibson instead broke a handful of tackles, scoring from 50 yards out.
Again in the second quarter, Hobart lined up for a fourth down and short near midfield. This time he took it 42 yards for a score.
“I think on fourth down there’s a little bit more hunger inside of you,” Gibson said. “You have to get it. Maybe you hit the hole a little bit harder and maybe it opens up a little faster. It was just, 'Get the first down,' but once I broke through I was like, ‘I’m going to score.’”
The Hobart running back carried the ball 29 times for 239 yards and four TDs to give his team the advantage it needed.
“Trey’s been playing solid all year,” Osika said. “Obviously, he’s a senior. He doesn’t want to be done yet. His whole emphasis has been, ‘Earn another week.’”
Noah Ehrlich wasn’t tasked with throwing the ball much. But the Brickies quarterback passed for 91 yards, including a 36-yard strike to Connor Stafford to open the scoring. Ehrlich added 28 yards on the ground as well.
Hobart’s defense kept the Cougars off the scoreboard the entire night, forcing two interceptions on top of its run defense. It was West Side’s special teams unit that got it on the scoreboard.
On the kickoff following Gibson’s first touchdown, the Brickies tried to catch the Cougars napping with an onside kick. Instead, West Side’s Brady Rockett-King picked the ball up before it reached 10 yards and accelerated away from any yellow jerseys in the area, taking it to the house for a touchdown.
Terrell-Griffin got things going in the second half, gaining 80 of his yards.
“Nothing but good things to say about Camajay,” Gibson said. “That kid is elite. His speed is elite, his vision's elite. Everything is elite. I really hope he goes and plays somewhere in college.”
The Brickies will take on Highland next week in the sectional semifinal.
“As long as you’re playing next week,” Osika said, “that’s all that matters.”
Griffith stormed back to erase a 14-point first-quarter deficit to defeat host River Forest 28-20 Friday night in the Class 3A Sectional 25 quarterfinals.
The Panthers (5-5) move on to play Hanover Central (10-0) in Cedar Lake next week.
The Ingots finished their season 6-4.
River Forest scored the first two touchdowns and 14 points in the opening quarter only for Griffith to answer with two scores of its own and 13 points the following quarter.
Both teams seemingly left points on the board in the first 24 minutes. River Forest sophomore Royce Thompson intercepted Griffith senior quarterback Gary Quillin in the end zone of one possession late in the first quarter. Later, on the last drive of the half, River Forest got into the red zone but time ran out before a field-goal attempt or late heave into the end zone could be completed.
Senior running back Jose Alvarez and sophomore quarterback Ayden Silver scored the first half touchdowns for River Forest. Griffith’s scores came from Quillin and senior receiver Carter Crowe’s rushes.
Senior receiver Connor Cervantes hauled in a 15-yard touchdown from Quillin to end an opening drive in the second half that lasted more than six minutes. That put Griffith ahead 21-14.
River Forest blocked a Griffith field-goal try early in the fourth quarter and returned it to the Panther 44-yard line with a chance to drive and tie or take the lead. But the Ingots turned the ball over on downs in the red zone.
River Forest forced a three-and-out and then took the ball over at the Griffith 35 with another chance at a tie or go-ahead score with 3:20 left. Alvarez scored on a 24-yard rush with 2:38 left but the two-point try to take the lead was no good.
Crowe then ran in a 52-yarder to go up 28-20 the first play of the next possession to get to the final score. He had 25 carries for 192 yards. Alvarez took 25 for 188 yards.
Highland 55, EC Central 0
Highland took advantage of four EC Central fumbles, including two on back-to-back kickoff returns,en route to a road win in Class 4A Sectional 17 quarterfinal action.
EC Central (2-8) got off to a rough start after it was pinned back to its own 5 on the opening kickoff. That ultimately led to a safety from Highland junior Nick Johnsen 20 seconds into the game.
Winners of three of their last five games, the Trojans (4-6) scored on all of their first-half possessions including touchdown runs from quarterback Blake Vanek, running back Leo Luviano, fullback Kameron Bixeman, wide receiver Stevie Salman and running back Josh Hubbard.
Vanek, who accounted for three touchdowns, had scoring runs of 26 yards and 18 yards, and added a 27-yard TD pass to Salman.
Johnsen, one of the area's leading tacklers, also recovered two fumbles on the defensive side of the ball.
Luviano scored on runs of 33 yards and 17 yards in the first half.
The Trojans have now won at least one playoff game in three of the last four seasons and will face Hobart (7-3) next week in the sectional semifinals.
Highland is 0-5 all time against Hobart in the postseason and is seeking its first sectional title since 1987, which is the one time in program history that the Trojans advanced to the state finals.
Times Correspondents Sa, Beishuizen and Paul Honeycutt contributed to this story.
