Move to wingback paying off for Griffith's Carter Crowe

NEW CHICAGO — Two hours before Griffith senior Carter Crowe sprinted off with a game-sealing 52-yard touchdown to cap the most productive game of his career, he was on the opposite end of the highlight reel.

First the bad. River Forest needed just five plays to score on its first drive and then forced a quick Griffith three-and-out to take possession again.

On the third play of that second offensive series, Ingot sophomore quarterback Ayden Silver juked Crowe out with a spin move around midfield and raced for a 62-yard touchdown to go up 14-0 while Crowe was left on the ground with a missed tackle to show for it.

River Forest had reason to celebrate then but Crowe got the last laugh later going untouched on his own long touchdown run to close out a 28-20 Class 3A Sectional 25 win for the Panthers.

He had 25 carries for 196 yards and two touchdowns to lead Griffith (5-5) into a semifinal matchup with Hanover Central (10-0) in Cedar Lake on Friday.

“I saw the corner bite so I just went to the outside as fast as I could and wasn’t going to get caught,” Crowe said of his late score. “I did the same thing to them as they did to me, pretty much.”

Crowe wasn’t supposed to be doing this. The 5-foot-10, 165-pounder who plays baseball for the Panthers in the spring began the year as a traditional wide receiver. But he switched to one of the wingback spots the fourth week of the season when fellow senior Joel Maxwell went down with a season-ending knee injury.

The position change proved best. He’s now Griffith’s counter for teams that key in on stopping do-it-all senior standout Connor Cervantes on the other side.

“It was a coach’s mistake early in the year having him at wide receiver,” Griffith coach Robert Robinson said. “We finally moved him to running back and that’s when the offense has started to take off.

"He blocks for his teammates. He leads out there. He runs extremely hard. For him to have a game like tonight when we needed it? He stepped up.”

Crowe didn’t realize it in the moment but his production against River Forest was an outlier that’s becoming a trend as the Panthers have increasing success with him as a ballcarrier.

He got the ball in his hands the most in a game this season and made the most of it. Six of his 25 carries went for 10 yards or more.

“I’m a little tired,” Crowe said. “For a few plays I was like, ‘Ah, this is a lot’ but I just kept running the ball. My team was blocking extremely well and I had Connor on the other side and that just makes things easier, honestly. We’re both blocking and doing our thing out there. Run hard and hopefully get yards. That’s the hope anyway.”

It was the plan, too.

“Teams key in in Connor,” Robinson said. “Connor is our best player so when teams start to key in on him it opens things up for the other backs. Tonight, they took away Connor so Carter stepped up and delivered.”

Doing it again will only be tougher. Hanover Central beat Griffith 47-7 in their regular-season matchup in mid-September but the Panthers are a different team now, Crowe said. The Wildcats will be favored but Griffith is happy to have another shot at redemption.

“We’re feeling good,” Crowe said. “We’re rolling right now.”