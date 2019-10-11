CHESTERTON — Chris Mullen had already passed for 210 yards and four touchdowns.
Late in the first half, he found a new way to star for Times No. 3 Chesterton.
Mullen lined up in the shotgun on fourth and 10 at No. 4 Crown Point's 42-yard line. Then he uncorked a perfect coffin-corner punt as the ball caromed out of bounds at the Bulldogs' 4-yard line.
Mullen might not be converting to punter any time soon, but he spends 15 minutes before practice working on the quick kick. Nearly everything went right for the sophomore quarterback Friday in Chesterton's 27-14 Duneland Athletic Conference win.
“The first times I did it, they weren't the prettiest punts, but they worked because it's only from the middle of the field,” Mullen said. “We just like to catch them off guard.”
Despite his punting talent, Mullen is most at home leading Chesterton's pass-happy offense. Mullen stands 6-foot-3 and hopes to reach 6-foot-6. He towers over his squatting offensive linemen as he points out defenders and calls for the snap.
Mullen leads the Region in passing and completed 21-of-36 passes for 277 yards and four touchdowns against the Bulldogs, although he threw two second-half interceptions.
Tough games against Michigan City and Valparaiso early on are paying dividends.
“In his favor and our favor, you play against some good people like Michigan City and Valpo, those are growth opportunities,” Chesterton coach Mark Peterson said. “You play against good people, it makes you get better.”
Crown Point (4-4, 3-3) struck first when Matthew Walters punched in a one-yard score.
Mullen answered minutes after, however. On fourth and 20 from Crown Point's 25, he surveyed the defense and identified single coverage on 6-foot-6 receiver Jake Warren. Mullen floated an impossible-to-defend throw over Warren's shoulder for a 25-yard touchdown.
The next drive came a bit easier. Mullen found Slatcoff all alone on a busted coverage, pumping his fist as Slatcoff flew in for an 85-yard score. Mullen tacked on touchdowns to Warren and Bryce Pickering to give Chesterton (6-2, 4-2) a 27-7 halftime lead.
“We had some opportunities in the first half, jumped out and kind of threw them off their rhythm,” Peterson said. “It's hard to battle back when you're down three scores.”
Davian Lira raced past Chesterton defenders for an 18-yard touchdown in the third quarter, but CP never got back within one possession.
“I just think our group psychologically, mentally, wasn't into it tonight.” Crown Point coach Kevin Enright said.