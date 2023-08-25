Times Staff
Things got off to a slow start for Munster (1-1) Friday. After a scoreless first quarter, however, the Mustangs offense found their footing, winning 41-33 over Griffith (0-2).
Griffith took leads of 6-0 and 14-7 but Munster answered back on both occasions. A long touchdown run by Daniel Asgedom in the fourth quarter opened a two-score lead for the Mustangs.
Highland 46, Whiting 7
It was the Blake Vanek show at Whiting Friday night. The Trojans' (2-0) quarterback accounted for over 200 yards of offense and four touchdowns to power Highland to a comfortable win.
Demetrio Lopez rushed for the lone Oilers (1-1) touchdown.
Lowell 26, LaPorte 7
After a miraculous, last-minute win in Week 1 for the Slicers (1-1), Week 2 didn't bring the same luck.
LaPorte got off to a strong start with an Aiden Penziol touchdown pass early in the first quarter but it was all Red Devils (1-1) after that. Lowell scored 26 unanswered points to get its first win of the season.
Warsaw 8, Chesterton 6
No there wasn't a baseball game in Porter County on Friday.
A scoreless first half gave way to an interesting second half as the opening score came by way of a Warsaw safety. A Chesterton (0-2) TD gave it a 6-2 lead, while a a Warsaw field goal cut the lead to one point.
After a heartbreaking opening-night loss Hobart in Week 1, the Trojans suffered a similar fate on Friday. Warsaw drilled a 40-yard field goal try to take the lead with 25 seconds left.
Chesterton finds itself off to an 0-2 start, but has only lost the two contests by a combined five points.
PHOTOS: Andrean hosts Valparaiso in high school football
Valparaiso's Travis Davis tries to elude a tackle by Andrean's Ebuka Okoye at Friday's Valparaiso at Andrean football game.

Andrean's Scott Ballentine fakes a handoff to Ellis Dumas at Friday's Valparaiso at Andrean football game.

Andrean's Jayden Holmes breaks free to gather some yardage at Friday's Valparaiso at Andrean football game.

The Andrean Fifty Niners take the field at Friday's Valparaiso at Andrean football game.

Valparaiso's Ben Fedorchak pulls down Andrean's Logan Urbaniak at Friday's Valparaiso at Andrean football game.

Valparaiso's Jacob Moore picks off a pass and runs it in for a touchdown at Friday's Valparaiso at Andrean football game.

Andrean's Micah Jones slips a tackle by Valparaiso's Henry Gilliana at Friday's Valparaiso at Andrean football game.

Chased by Valparaiso's Tyler VerSchure, Andrean's Jimmy Finley is unable to reach a pass at Friday's Valparaiso at Andrean football game.

Valparaiso's Travis Davis picks up yardage at Friday's Valparaiso at Andrean football game.

Valparaiso's Justin Clark takes off with a keeper at Friday's Valparaiso at Andrean football game.

Valparaiso's Scotty Bradney runs for a touchdown at Friday's Valparaiso at Andrean football game.

Valparaiso's Tyler VerSchure tries to elude a tackle at Friday's Valparaiso at Andrean football game.

Valparaiso's Travis Davis is stopped by a host of Andrean defenders at Friday's Valparaiso at Andrean football game.

Andrean fans take part in a tailgate party before the start of Friday's Valparaiso at Andrean football game.

Andrean's Ellis Dumas slips by Valparaiso's Tyler VerSchure for a touchdown at Friday's Valparaiso at Andrean football game.

