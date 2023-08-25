Things got off to a slow start for Munster (1-1) Friday. After a scoreless first quarter, however, the Mustangs offense found their footing, winning 41-33 over Griffith (0-2).

Griffith took leads of 6-0 and 14-7 but Munster answered back on both occasions. A long touchdown run by Daniel Asgedom in the fourth quarter opened a two-score lead for the Mustangs.

Highland 46, Whiting 7

It was the Blake Vanek show at Whiting Friday night. The Trojans' (2-0) quarterback accounted for over 200 yards of offense and four touchdowns to power Highland to a comfortable win.

Demetrio Lopez rushed for the lone Oilers (1-1) touchdown.

Lowell 26, LaPorte 7

After a miraculous, last-minute win in Week 1 for the Slicers (1-1), Week 2 didn't bring the same luck.

LaPorte got off to a strong start with an Aiden Penziol touchdown pass early in the first quarter but it was all Red Devils (1-1) after that. Lowell scored 26 unanswered points to get its first win of the season.

Warsaw 8, Chesterton 6

No there wasn't a baseball game in Porter County on Friday.

A scoreless first half gave way to an interesting second half as the opening score came by way of a Warsaw safety. A Chesterton (0-2) TD gave it a 6-2 lead, while a a Warsaw field goal cut the lead to one point.

After a heartbreaking opening-night loss Hobart in Week 1, the Trojans suffered a similar fate on Friday. Warsaw drilled a 40-yard field goal try to take the lead with 25 seconds left.

Chesterton finds itself off to an 0-2 start, but has only lost the two contests by a combined five points.

PHOTOS: Andrean hosts Valparaiso in high school football