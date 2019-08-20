Munster football has been a part of Michael Dywan’s life since the very beginning, and this season will mark the end of an era.
As the senior running back and linebacker prepares for his final prep season, he will also wrap up a father-son experience that has spanned over three decades. Chris Dywan played for the Mustangs under legendary coach Leroy Marsh and graduated in 1988. Now that his son is preparing to end his high school career, he views it as a bittersweet milestone that has crept up far too quickly.
“Coach Marsh was there for a portion of (his career) and brought him up through the system, which is a really special feeling for both me and Michael,” Chris Dywan said. “Munster has been a great place for both of us. It’s really amazing how fast all of this has gone by.”
Michael Dywan is the Mustangs' team captain and hopes to point the program in a new direction before he graduates. Munster hasn’t had a winning season since 2014, and last year in its first campaign under coach Jason Grunewald, the team finished 2-8.
This season, the senior’s main goal is simple: compete.
In 2018, four of the Mustangs’ eight losses were by 31 points or more, and those lopsided defeats have fueled Michael Dywan and his teammates to get in the best shape of their lives. Since there are several players who see action on both sides of the ball, Grunewald implemented running into almost every workout and practice over the summer to increase their conditioning, and Michael Dywan has also spent a lot of time in the weight room.
“I definitely got bigger and tried to get stronger,” said Michael Dywan, who stands 6-feet and weighs 230 pounds. “I really worked on my strength so that I can shed tackles and blockers.”
During his junior campaign, Michael Dywan notched 68 carries for 314 yards and four touchdowns and reeled in one receiving score. He also led Munster with a team-high 92 tackles, and over the past two seasons he’s received the “John Friend Headhunter Award,” which is named after another noteworthy Munster coach and given to the team’s top defender.
Grunewald expects Michael Dywan to be even more productive as he closes out his prep career and said he couldn’t have asked for a better player to help him transition into his first head coaching job. The 2004 Munster graduate also played for Marsh and said that the former coach had a clear impact on Michael Dywan’s approach to the game.
“Michael has done a great job of leading our young guys,” Grunewald said. “He’s really the only guy that’s coming back with a lot of experience. He’s taken a lot of players under his wing and has been a great role model.”
The Mustangs will kick off their season at home Friday against Lake Central, and while Michael Dywan looks to guide his team to its first season-opening victory since 2015, Chris Dywan will be in the stands cheering on his favorite player.
Michael Dywan joked that his dad, who used to coach him in Pop Warner, still sees himself as a part of the coaching staff. Although he's no longer on the sidelines dialing up plays, the senior doesn't take his father's support for granted.
“Now, he’s not my coach anymore. He’s just a rowdy guy in the stands,” Michael Dywan said with a laugh. “But no, he really treats this team like a family, and I’m happy he pushed me to play.”