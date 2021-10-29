Munster wins first sectional game since 2016

It had been a long wait for the Mustangs, but they finally got it done.

Friday night was the first time in five years that Munster had won a postseason game, beating Hammond Central 23-0, and it did it on the bulky shoulders of Blake Siurek, who ran for 115 yards on 32 carries while scoring twice in the heavy rain.

It was also the first win for the Mustangs (3-7) since Week 4 when they beat Morton 21-16.

It was also Munster coach Jason Grunewald's first sectional win.

With the win, Munster improved to 68-21 all-time against teams from Hammond.

There were a total of 15 fumbles in the rain-soaked affair and Munster passed the ball just once, which was intercepted.

Hammond Central (2-8) couldn't take advantage of its limited red zone trips. The Wolves had a 43-yard pass TD from Anthony Huber to Jordan Woods called back on a block in the back.

Woods caught six balls for 54 yards, but he was a marked man by being double- and triple-teamed most of the night, as he racked up 868 receiving yards and 12 TDs in the regular season.