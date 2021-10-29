Munster wins first sectional game since 2016

It had been a long wait for the Mustangs, but they finally got it done.
Friday night was the first time in five years that Munster had won a postseason game, beating Hammond Central 23-0, and it did it on the bulky shoulders of Blake Siurek, who ran for 115 yards on 32 carries while scoring twice in the heavy rain.
It was also the first win for the Mustangs (3-7) since Week 4 when they beat Morton 21-16.
It was also Munster coach Jason Grunewald's first sectional win.
With the win, Munster improved to 68-21 all-time against teams from Hammond.
There were a total of 15 fumbles in the rain-soaked affair and Munster passed the ball just once, which was intercepted.
Hammond Central (2-8) couldn't take advantage of its limited red zone trips. The Wolves had a 43-yard pass TD from Anthony Huber to Jordan Woods called back on a block in the back.
Woods caught six balls for 54 yards, but he was a marked man by being double- and triple-teamed most of the night, as he racked up 868 receiving yards and 12 TDs in the regular season.
Munster scored two touchdowns on back-to-back drives in the second quarter, with Siurek plunging in from 2 yards out with 4:09 in the second, but then the 'Stangs recovered the ensuing squib kick and Siurek added his second score on a 20-yarder.
Munster will host Valparaiso (9-1) in the Class 5A Sectional 9 final.
Valparaiso 30, Morton 0
Valparaiso coach Bill Marshall opened his postgame debrief with a question.
“Who agrees we weren’t on top of our games tonight?” he asked after a sloppy 30-0 win against Morton to advance to play at Munster for a title next week.
“As far as I saw, unless there were any stragglers not putting their hands up, they attested to the fact that they didn’t,” Marshall said. “So we’ve got some things to clean up.”
A heavily favored Vikings team scored just two touchdowns in the first half but its defense kept the Governors off the scoreboard throughout the rainy, windy evening.
Senior running back Hayden Vinyard took 26 carries for 251 yards and two touchdowns for Valparaiso (9-1) who also saw senior starting quarterback Logan Lockhart return to action after missing the previous game.
Senior receiver Roman Hernandez caught four passes for 66 yards to help lead the Govenors (1-6) in their final game of the season.
Marshall said he needed to raise his voice during his halftime meeting with his team — which he doesn’t normally do — and to their credit he said they responded better in the second half than the first. They’ll look to carry that over into next week’s finals against a Munster team that beat Hammond Central 23-0 in its own semifinal game.
“Sloppy weather, sloppy execution is how I’d kind of sum it up,” Marshall said, “but resiliency is the word that defines this group.”
Andrean 28, Rensselaer 2
Sideways rain and a fierce wind essentially neutralized Andrean quarterback Scott Ballentine’s arm on Friday night.
But, after Rensselaer came up with some early stops, 59ers running backs Trey Stephens and Drayk Bowen earned their keep.
The duo combined for three touchdowns and 236 yards as the 59ers (8-3) rolled to a 28-2 win in the IHSAA Class 2A sectional semifinals.
Rensselaer (6-5) opened the game with a nine-minute drive, but on fourth-and-goal from the Andrean 1-yard line, Stephens cut through the fracas to make a key stop and keep the Bombers out of the end zone.
A wild snap and sack for a safety gave the Bombers a 2-0 lead at the 2:20 mark of the first quarter, but Ballentine put Andrean on the board on the next possession with a 4-yard run with 6:29 to go in the first half.
As the game went on, Stephens and Bowen found bigger holes and faced a tiring defense.
Bowen broke through first with a 33-yard touchdown run to put the 59ers up 14-2 with 1:00 left in the third quarter. He did it again on the next drive, soaring up the middle for a 54-yard score.
With 6:44 left in the fourth, Stephens iced the game, breaking free from a couple of Bombers defenders and scoring from 24 yards out.
“Man, it’s just pure joy,” Stephens said after the win. “I can’t explain this feeling, but all I can say is it’s pure joy.”
The 59ers will play Whiting (5-6) in the sectional championship on Nov. 5 after the Oilers beat Boone Grove 6-0 on Friday.
Chesterton 16, Portage 0
Ethan Troy scored a pair of rushing touchdowns and Chesterton's defense held Portage to 38 total yards as the Trojans advanced to the Class 6A sectional title game with a 16-0 win over the Indians on Friday night.
Troy broke a scoreless game with a short touchdown run near the midway point of the third quarter as both teams battled the elements. Troy added his second score less than three minutes later after Portage fumbled the ensuing kickoff giving the Trojans a short field to work with.
Garrett Lewis led Chesterton with 79 rushing yards while Troy added 18 yards on the ground to go with 11 receiving yards.
Chesterton's defense shined, particularly on the ground as Portage was held to minus-2 rushing yards on 30 carries.
The Trojans (7-3) will travel to Penn next weekend after the Kingsmen knocked off Elkhart 21-7. Chesterton beat Penn 20-14 in last season's postseason opener before falling to Elkhart in the sectional title game.
Michigan City 42, South Bend Adams 0
Trey Simmons wasted no time getting the Wolves an early lead, scoring two touchdowns in the first half. His 14-yard catch came at 3:59 in the first quarter, followed by a 26-yard reception for a 14-0 lead with 10:21 left in the half.
A Giovani Laurent 58-yard jet sweep gave the Wolves (7-3) a 21-0 lead before halftime. Raci'on Anderson had a pair of third-quarter touchdowns and sophomore standout Jaden Hart added a 4-yard touchdown run to get to the final.
Highlights compiled by Paul Honeycutt, Sam Beishuizen, Gavin Good, Paul Oren and Times Staff. Have a highlight? Email us at MUNSports@lee.net.
