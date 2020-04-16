MY FAVORITE GAMES: Merrillville overcomes five turnovers to defeat LaPorte

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

David P. Funk's No. 6: Not often does a football team turn the ball over five times and win. The Merrillville offense put its defense in bad spots repeatedly in this one. And the Pirates defense was up to the task each time against a pesky LaPorte running game. Merrillville’s best play of the day also came when it’s Minnesota-bound tackle had to rush off the field with an equipment issue and his replacement may have made the wrong block.

MERRILLVILLE — Just before the end of the third quarter, tackle Martes Lewis’s knee brace came undone and Justyn Jones ran in to replace him. The Merrillville offensive line shuffled around, with Jones ending up at left guard.

Jones blocked down on the LaPorte defensive tackle lined up on his inside shoulder, driving two Slicers away from the play.

“(Jones) played the position before, but he (hasn't practiced) there. I actually think he made the wrong block,” Pirates running back Damian Dixon said. “It came out good.”

Dixon made a cut toward the enormous hole left in Jones’s wake and ran 52 yards for a touchdown that sparked a frustrated Pirates' sideline. Before that, Merrillville turned the ball over on downs three times and threw a pair of interceptions.