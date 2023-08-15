CEDAR LAKE — It was time for Hanover Central to leave the Greater South Shore Conference. Most of the rest of that league would likely say it was past time for the Wildcats to join the bigger programs in the Northwest Crossroads Conference.

Hanover Central was never seriously challenged in a conference game over the last two seasons. That should change with the move to the NCC that begins this fall but confidence is still high in Cedar Lake.

“Obviously, this was something that was on our radar when I first got here six years ago, so we’ve been preparing for this,” coach Brian Parker said. “It’s just a few things that we’re going to have to overcome that we haven’t had to overcome.”

The Wildcats will try to do that with only three returning offensive starters. Plenty of the guys who will step into new roles have experience on Friday nights, though.

Hanover Central had the second, third and sometimes fourth string on the field frequently last year. It averaged 45 points while holding opponents to nine. Parker jokingly called it “Tecmo Bowl football,” reminiscent of the famously simple 1980s video game. Still, varsity playing time is varsity playing time.

“A lot of the other teams left their starting defenses in, so they got to play against a varsity defense under the lights, in front of a nice crowd. That goes a long way,” Parker said.

The flip side of that easy success showed in the sectional final against West Lafayette. The Wildcats, playing with multiple key players out due to injuries, grabbed an early lead. When the Red Devils punched back, Parker said he saw some “deer-in-the-headlight” faces on his sidelines.

Hanover Central wasn’t familiar with an opponent showing a fight. The hope is that taking a few hits during the NCC slate remedies that.

“I’m looking forward to maybe seeing (West Lafayette) later in the season,” senior lineman Collin Foy said. “Facing all these (NCC) teams in the regular season, the postseason won’t be so much to get used to.”

It's a little easier to face a more difficult schedule with a retuning senior quarterback like the Wildcats have in Matt Koontz. It’ll be his third year under center.

“Matt is really the straw that stirs the drink for us. He started at defensive back for us (as a freshman), so really he’s a four-year starter,” Parker said. “In middle school, he was our starting quarterback for seventh and eighth grade. He has, essentially, six years of playing quarterback in our system. That’s ever since I showed up here.”

Parker expects Koontz to make a leap this year, especially as a leader. He’s a soft-spoken kid who will need to be a guiding force for a younger offense.

Koontz says this group could be even better than the ones that scored seemingly at will in the GSSC. Foy believes there’s more team speed than any of the previous three seasons.

“We lost some seniors but we got some guys that are going to step up and fill in really well,” Koontz said. “I’ve definitely stepped it up being a leader but I trust all these guys. I’m not scared at all to go up to the new conference. We’re going to be just fine.”

Foy will play both ways. He'll be vital to the Wildcats on defense, at both edge and nose guard. The 6-foot-4, 280 pounder thinks he’ll be in position to make more plays.

“I would like to get to state this year, show everybody in the new conference what we can do,” Foy said. “(Parker,) he wants to win conference, win a sectional, win state. I believe in the same things he believes in. I think that in order to have a strong team, everybody’s got to believe.”

Playing the likes of Andrean, Hobart and Lowell means seeing bigger, more athletic and violent opponents. Hanover Central coaches talk to the team about lengthier recovery times and the importance of taking care of their bodies.

“It’s been a real initiative for our coaching staff to develop more depth because of the physical nature of playing in this conference. There’s going to be nicks, bruises, injuries,” Parker said. “And more so, the mental aspect of overcoming adversity whether that’s something mental or physical, if maybe something isn’t going our way like they have gone the past few years for us. But those things will just make us better.”

Hanover Central is already better, by the estimation of Koontz and Foy. They each have lofty personal goals. Koontz aims for 3,000 yards (2,000 in the air and 1,000 on the ground). Foy wants to break the school tackling record, which is about 90 away.

Both believe they’re surrounded by the right team to help them accomplish big things like that, individually and as a group.

“Every school’s No. 1 goal is to win conference and that’s our goal. We want to win conference,” Parker said. “Crazier things have happened in the world of sports than Hanover Central winning the NCC in the first year.”

