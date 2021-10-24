New kid in town: Arkansas transfer Cole Keyser boosts Boone Grove ground game

VALPARAISO — Cole Keyser and the Boone Grove Wolves are taking advantage of their second season with the start of sectional play.
Keyser, a junior running back, scored his first touchdowns of not only this season but in his entire career of playing organized football. He rushed for 99 yards and two scores in a 44-7 win over Bishop Noll on Friday at Viking Field.
“I feel great,” he said. “I felt fired up. I was ready to win for this team, especially for the seniors this year. I didn't want it to end so soon for them. I want to keep going.”
After both teams scored on their opening drives of the game for a 7-7 tie, Boone Grove freshman quarterback Mark Rowland hooked up with Daekwon Coleman for a 34-yard scoring strike early in the second quarter. Then Keyser scored his first touchdown on a 1-yard run for a 19-7 lead.
Keyser had 123 yards rushing on the season heading into Friday’s game, and he couldn’t imagine having such a big night.
“It was just insane, it was surreal,” he said.
The Wolves (2-6) added two more touchdowns when Nick Ratkovich recovered a bad snap over the head of the Noll punter in the end zone for a score, and Nate Hilty caught a 40-yard pass from Rowland for a 31-7 halftime lead.
Keyser added his second TD on a 6-yard run in the third quarter as the Wolves pulled away.
“I had my eyes on the end zone, and I was beaming for it,” he said. “Being a bigger-sized running back, I use all my abilities and not go down on the first tackle.”
Boone Grove coach Dan Kukulski said the versatile Reyser has been a welcome addition to the Wolves this season.
“Cole is a transfer from Arkansas, and we call him ‘Arkansas,’” he said. “He’s a good solid runner. He's come into his own. These last couple of weeks he's been somebody we've been keying on, making sure that he can carry the ball. He does everything we ask him to do. He's a great kid, he's definitely a leader on the team. He's only a junior, and it's kind of nice.”
This is Keyser’s first year playing for Boone Grove.
“He's a good kid, and he's got his head on straight,” Kukulski said. “He just wants to do the job. Everything we give him, he does.”
Kukulski said he and offensive coordinator Seth Miller schemed for Keyser against Bishop Noll.
“We put his number on the sheet and tried to get him the ball a little bit more because he ran really well last week for us. We firmly believe that if you're going to run well, we're going to give you the ball, and he just kept calling for it this week.”
Now Boone Grove gets a rematch with Whiting, who beat the Wolves 7-6 on Oct. 15. Keyser said they’ll be ready for the Oilers.
“We should have won the last time we played them, but I'm ready to go at it,” he said. “I'm really glad, It's time to focus on that next one and hopefully get to the sectional championship.”
The Wolves will be able to keep giving the ball to Keyser.
“He’s an athlete,” Kukulski said. “He's bought into our system, and he had to learn a lot of it coming in so late, so he's doing a good job for us.”
