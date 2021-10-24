New kid in town: Arkansas transfer Cole Keyser boosts Boone Grove ground game

“I had my eyes on the end zone, and I was beaming for it,” he said. “Being a bigger-sized running back, I use all my abilities and not go down on the first tackle.”

Boone Grove coach Dan Kukulski said the versatile Reyser has been a welcome addition to the Wolves this season.

“Cole is a transfer from Arkansas, and we call him ‘Arkansas,’” he said. “He’s a good solid runner. He's come into his own. These last couple of weeks he's been somebody we've been keying on, making sure that he can carry the ball. He does everything we ask him to do. He's a great kid, he's definitely a leader on the team. He's only a junior, and it's kind of nice.”

This is Keyser’s first year playing for Boone Grove.

“He's a good kid, and he's got his head on straight,” Kukulski said. “He just wants to do the job. Everything we give him, he does.”

Kukulski said he and offensive coordinator Seth Miller schemed for Keyser against Bishop Noll.

“We put his number on the sheet and tried to get him the ball a little bit more because he ran really well last week for us. We firmly believe that if you're going to run well, we're going to give you the ball, and he just kept calling for it this week.”