Nicolas Tovar gets his kicks with Andrean, hopes for college shot

MERRILLVILLE — Two months later, Andrean kicker Nicolas Tovar is still enjoying a little bit of local hype after his game-winning, 44-yard field goal over Hobart on Sept. 24.
Recently, while grocery shopping, Tovar said he had someone approach him and gleefully recount what has become the defining kick of his career so far.
“They’re like, ‘Oh, you’re Nico Tovar with the game-winner!’” Tovar said. “I know I’ll always remember that moment, beating our archrival with (the kick) being against Hobart.”
Kickers don’t always get much love, especially in high school football. But the 59ers sure appreciate Tovar, a senior who is turning heads at the next level after hitting four of five field-goal tries and all 35 extra points during the regular season.
“I think Nico exemplifies most of our most of the players that come through our program,” Andrean coach Chris Skinner said. “I mean, we absolutely get some headlining athletes, the guys like Drayk Bowen, the guys like Patrick Clacks, who are just super talented and will have some collegiate opportunities. But what actually people don’t really know is that most of our kids come in here with a base level of football knowledge and skills, and where they end up as seniors is just an incredible amount of growth and development.”
Tovar never even thought he’d be a kicker in high school. But after countless solo sessions, and more recently working with a kicker specialist in Chicago, Tovar has shown he’s got one of the top legs in the Region.
“I’m just very thankful for God putting me in this position and for working my butt off this offseason,” Tovar said.
His contributions have played a major role in Andrean's run to Indianapolis, and now he and the 59ers are set to face off against Mater Dei (12-1) at 11 a.m. Saturday for the IHSAA Class 2A state championship.
There was the Hobart kick, but more recently, there was his 37-yard field goal to open the scoring at Eastside in semistate. Tovar said he didn’t realize it at the moment, but Andrean wouldn’t have had its edge late without it, prevailing 17-14.
Skinner said that kick — and the trust Andrean’s staff had in Tovar — changed the game.
“At East Side in particular, we finished that first drive with a field goal,” Skinner said. “We didn’t feel any pressure as a staff that we needed to take shots to the end zone knowing we could call on Nico to go out there and kick a field goal for us.”
Tovar played soccer from when he was 2 until he started high school. He recalled falling in love with the sport while watching it on TV with his grandpa.
But when he was a freshman, he made a tough decision to give it up and focus on football, a game he grew to love on his own. It was more of a practical decision than one he wanted to make, but specialization can pay dividends for someone as dedicated to his craft as Tovar.
“I gave it up for football,” Tovar said. “I knew that me being an only child and having grandparents that came from Mexico and my parents being first generation over here, I knew it was going to be kind of hard and I don’t want to put that burden on my dad of paying for college.”
Scholarships are few and far between for college football kickers, but the recruiting environment is arguably even more competitive in soccer.
Skinner has no doubt that Tovar is headed to the next level though.
“He’ll definitely be kicking somewhere,” Skinner said.
“Unless you’re legitimately one of the top handful of kickers in the country, you’re probably not going to get offered,” he said. “But in Nico’s case, the work and his contributions and the success he’s had has allowed him to get looks from these schools.”
Tovar has now been to camps at Missouri, Purdue, Michigan State, Iowa, Valparaiso, Wisconsin and Indianapolis — where he met Ball State and Indiana State’s coaches.
Recently, Tovar also made the trip to Wrigley Field to take in Northwestern’s game against Purdue.
“This past week I went to Northwestern and I loved it,” Tovar said. “Just a beautiful experience. I mean, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime (moment) just going to Wrigley Field in general. I loved that visit. I want to see if I can go back on a tour visit as well.”
Nobody has offered a scholarship yet, but Tovar is a go-getter who is determined to prove his worth to a program.
If he has to, he’ll grind it out and earn his spot with a college team.
“I have a 3.9 GPA, I care about my grades and have a lot of achievements within school and outside of school, like community service,” Tovar said. “So with me, I’m just trying to have a good relationship with the coach and just speak with them, like, ‘It’s fine if you can’t offer me a scholarship. If you offer me a roster spot, I know I’m going to work my butt off. I’m going to give you 100% as soon as I get on campus.’ And for me, I want to get a good education, but also be a part of a family like here at Andrean.”
Tovar didn’t realize his home was on the gridiron until he started at Andrean. But he said that when he made his decision to focus on football, he did so with the dream of winning a state title as a senior in mind.
Now, that dream is near. And if the 59ers need him in another decisive, late-game scenario, he’ll step up with confidence to deliver like he has all fall.
“If it gets down to it, I’m focused,” Toar said. “I’ve kicked many times and I know my technique. I’m certain in my technique.”
