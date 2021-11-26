Nicolas Tovar gets his kicks with Andrean, hopes for college shot

Nobody has offered a scholarship yet, but Tovar is a go-getter who is determined to prove his worth to a program.

If he has to, he’ll grind it out and earn his spot with a college team.

“I have a 3.9 GPA, I care about my grades and have a lot of achievements within school and outside of school, like community service,” Tovar said. “So with me, I’m just trying to have a good relationship with the coach and just speak with them, like, ‘It’s fine if you can’t offer me a scholarship. If you offer me a roster spot, I know I’m going to work my butt off. I’m going to give you 100% as soon as I get on campus.’ And for me, I want to get a good education, but also be a part of a family like here at Andrean.”

Tovar didn’t realize his home was on the gridiron until he started at Andrean. But he said that when he made his decision to focus on football, he did so with the dream of winning a state title as a senior in mind.

Now, that dream is near. And if the 59ers need him in another decisive, late-game scenario, he’ll step up with confidence to deliver like he has all fall.

“If it gets down to it, I’m focused,” Toar said. “I’ve kicked many times and I know my technique. I’m certain in my technique.”

