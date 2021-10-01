 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 1 Merrillville in DAC driver's seat with rout of No. 2 Valparaiso
alert top story urgent
PREP FOOTBALL

No. 1 Merrillville in DAC driver's seat with rout of No. 2 Valparaiso

VALPARAISO — Lavarion Logan knows exactly what beating Valparaiso means.

“Region bragging rights and all that,” the senior running back said. “Not to sound cocky, but in the back of my mind I had a feeling if we prepared hard, we was going to go out and do what we had to do.”

Logan finished with 192 yards and four touchdowns as the Times No. 1 Pirates were in control for almost the duration against their Duneland Athletic Conference rivals Friday. They put themselves in the conference driver’s seat with a 42-7 win over the No. 2 Vikings.

“This one means a lot. We haven’t been 7-0 in I don’t know how long," Logan said. "They haven’t lost a DAC game in I don’t know how long. So coming out here and doing our job felt good."

The Pirates were last 7-0 in 1992. The Vikings last lost a conference game in 2017, before Bill Marshall was head coach. Valparaiso won the last five against Merrillville.

“If you win (tonight), you beat a good team. Maybe it validates you and have a chance to be pretty good. You lose, you refocus and you worry about the playoffs,” Pirates coach Brad Seiss said. “I told the kids ‘Don’t be nervous. Be excited about the game.’ It was a great environment but we controlled that environment from the get go which was huge for us because it was a great crowd.”

Merrillville (7-0, 5-0) marched down the field on a 74-yard opening drive that included five first downs. Logan capped it with a 13-yard score.

The Vikings responded with a long kickoff return by Hayden Vinyard and moved the ball near the goal line. But Pirates defensive tackle Kenneth Grant — who committed to Michigan this week — quickly got into the backfield and forced a fumble on the handoff from Logan Lockhart to Vinyard. The Pirates recovered.

It was only two plays later when Logan broke a 93-yard touchdown run to expand the early Merrillville lead.

He scored another on a 1-yard dive in the second quarter.

Logan caught and fumbled a third-down pass later in the first half, giving Valparaiso the ball back deep in Pirates territory. Two plays later, Lockhart got one back for Valparaiso (6-1, 4-1) with an 11-yard keeper into the end zone.

Both offenses were scoring 46.2 points per game coming in. The Vikings were held to just 158 yards of offense, only 80 on the ground. Seiss said stopping the run was the primary concern this week.

Grant had multiple big plays, including the forced fumble and another tackle for loss on a jet sweep.

“We played a great football team. They’re just a great program,” Marshall said. “I told them to watch the film once, watch every play that they played and then based off of that look at the scoreboard and the emotions they get. The second part is to bottle up all that. 8-1 still sounds pretty good to us.”

Week 7 scores

Andrean 42, Munster 13

Calumet 69, SB Clay 0

Chesterton 21, Lake Central 0

Crown Point 40, LaPorte 0

Griffith 45, Boone Grove 7

Hanover Central 69, Whiting 6

Hobart 56, Kankakee Valley 24

Lafayette Harrison 44, Hammond Central 14

Lowell 35, Highland 14

Merrillville 42, Valparaiso 7

Michigan City 43, Portage 29

North Newton 14, Delphi 7

Saint Viator 28, Marian Catholic 14

South Central 13, River Forest 0

TF North (forfeit win over) Hillcrest

TF South 33, Oak Forest 18

West Side 54, EC Central 8

Wheeler 72, Bishop Noll 19

Bowman at Lake Station, late

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Morning minute with Chuck Swirsky for Oct. 1, 2021

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts