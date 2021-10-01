No. 1 Merrillville in DAC driver's seat with rout of No. 2 Valparaiso

VALPARAISO — Lavarion Logan knows exactly what beating Valparaiso means.

“Region bragging rights and all that,” the senior running back said. “Not to sound cocky, but in the back of my mind I had a feeling if we prepared hard, we was going to go out and do what we had to do.”

Logan finished with 192 yards and four touchdowns as the Times No. 1 Pirates were in control for almost the duration against their Duneland Athletic Conference rivals Friday. They put themselves in the conference driver’s seat with a 42-7 win over the No. 2 Vikings.

“This one means a lot. We haven’t been 7-0 in I don’t know how long," Logan said. "They haven’t lost a DAC game in I don’t know how long. So coming out here and doing our job felt good."

The Pirates were last 7-0 in 1992. The Vikings last lost a conference game in 2017, before Bill Marshall was head coach. Valparaiso won the last five against Merrillville.