No. 2 Merrillville shuts out No. 4 Andrean in first half
No. 2 Merrillville shuts out No. 4 Andrean in first half

Merrillville wide receiver JoJo Johnson, right, celebrates with teammate Raleigh Roberson after scoring a touchdown against Andrean on Friday.

 Joe Ruffalo, The Times

MERRILLVILLE – Times No. 2 Merrillville and No. 4 Andrean both looked a little rusty during the first half of the annual Battle of Broadway. There were errant throws, dropped snaps and even a muffed punt by Pirates senior wide receiver Armani Glass — perhaps evidence of their unusual summers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But while both defenses held firm for the majority of the first half Friday night, it was Merrillville junior running back Lavarion Logan who helped his team gain some momentum. He totaled 10 carries for 75 yards and scored the Pirates first touchdown of the year at the 5:25 mark of the first quarter. His one-year plunge capped off a 47-yard drive for Merrillville, which took a 14-0 lead into the break.

Junior quarterback Angel Nelson and senior wide receiver JoJo Johnson also got in on the scoring action, connecting on a 13-yard touchdown pass at the end of the first period. Johnson transferred from Morton in January and has verbally committed to Cincinnati.

Sophomore linebacker Drayk Bowen provided a few highlight plays for Andrean midway through the second quarter with a tackle for loss and a sack on back-to-back plays, forcing Merrillville to punt. However, Andrean’s offense was unable to capitalize and still couldn’t get on the scoreboard.

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

