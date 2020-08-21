No. 2 Merrillville shuts out No. 4 Andrean in first half

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MERRILLVILLE – Times No. 2 Merrillville and No. 4 Andrean both looked a little rusty during the first half of the annual Battle of Broadway. There were errant throws, dropped snaps and even a muffed punt by Pirates senior wide receiver Armani Glass — perhaps evidence of their unusual summers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But while both defenses held firm for the majority of the first half Friday night, it was Merrillville junior running back Lavarion Logan who helped his team gain some momentum. He totaled 10 carries for 75 yards and scored the Pirates first touchdown of the year at the 5:25 mark of the first quarter. His one-year plunge capped off a 47-yard drive for Merrillville, which took a 14-0 lead into the break.

Junior quarterback Angel Nelson and senior wide receiver JoJo Johnson also got in on the scoring action, connecting on a 13-yard touchdown pass at the end of the first period. Johnson transferred from Morton in January and has verbally committed to Cincinnati.

Sophomore linebacker Drayk Bowen provided a few highlight plays for Andrean midway through the second quarter with a tackle for loss and a sack on back-to-back plays, forcing Merrillville to punt. However, Andrean’s offense was unable to capitalize and still couldn’t get on the scoreboard.

