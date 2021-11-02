No breaking the ties that bind Chesterton's Gage DeMarco to his teammates

CHESTERTON — Gage DeMarco knew that he had to get to his teammate to deliver a message.
As Luke Stento was about to be carted off the field after suffering a leg injury on Friday night, DeMarco wanted to get to his Chesterton teammate to provide words of encouragement. He already knew that Stento would do the same.
“I broke my arm during (wrestling) sectionals freshman year and Luke was there for me,” DeMarco said. “I went up to him when he was on the cart and I told him that he was going to get through this just like I did. It was the same message he gave me.”
DeMarco and Stento share a strong bond that goes deeper than football. The pair have been teammates on the Chesterton wrestling team for the last four years and they’ve provided a lot of encouragement to each other over their careers. When Stento left the field on a cart, DeMarco wanted to make sure he picked up the slack for both of them.
“(Stento) pushed us a lot,” DeMarco said. “We know he’s a big part of this team and we know he wanted to be here. He and I connect differently because we’re two of the few guys who play football and wrestle. It hurts seeing that happen and we wanted to make sure we won it for him.”
As the Trojans celebrated their 16-0 win over Portage in the Class 6A sectional semifinals, Chesterton athletic trainer Bernie Stento dialed up his son on Facetime and the Chesterton football team celebrated with their teammate at midfield. It was a special moment for Chesterton coach Mark Peterson.
“These seniors are a family and it’s something that we’ve seen for their entire careers,” Peterson said. “Luke is such a big part of what we do here.”
Stento was injured on his lone catch of the night, a reception that gave Chesterton a key first down in a game that turned into a field-position battle because of the weather. With both teams struggling to throw the ball, Demarco and the Chesterton defense zeroed in on Portage’s ground game, holding the Indians to just 38 yards of total offense and minus-2 rushing yards.
“Tonight showed our preparation for the last two weeks,” DeMarco said. “The coaches spent a lot of time working on our plan and we spent a lot of time on it in practice. It worked!”
The Trojans will travel to Penn on Friday in a rematch of last season’s sectional opener which Chesterton won 21-7. A win would give the Trojans their first sectional championship in school history and would give DeMarco and the senior class another chance at a home game.
After Stento had to leave the facility in an ambulance, giving him a chance to be back on the sidelines has become a driving motivator for the Trojans.
“Knowing it could be the last time we play here and the last time we played in high school, you just want to give it every single bit that you have,” DeMarco said. “I love the game and I play like it.”