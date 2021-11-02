No breaking the ties that bind Chesterton's Gage DeMarco to his teammates

CHESTERTON — Gage DeMarco knew that he had to get to his teammate to deliver a message.

As Luke Stento was about to be carted off the field after suffering a leg injury on Friday night, DeMarco wanted to get to his Chesterton teammate to provide words of encouragement. He already knew that Stento would do the same.

“I broke my arm during (wrestling) sectionals freshman year and Luke was there for me,” DeMarco said. “I went up to him when he was on the cart and I told him that he was going to get through this just like I did. It was the same message he gave me.”

DeMarco and Stento share a strong bond that goes deeper than football. The pair have been teammates on the Chesterton wrestling team for the last four years and they’ve provided a lot of encouragement to each other over their careers. When Stento left the field on a cart, DeMarco wanted to make sure he picked up the slack for both of them.

“(Stento) pushed us a lot,” DeMarco said. “We know he’s a big part of this team and we know he wanted to be here. He and I connect differently because we’re two of the few guys who play football and wrestle. It hurts seeing that happen and we wanted to make sure we won it for him.”