CALUMET TWP. — When Times No. 10 Calumet took the field Friday to face Whiting, it was hard for Curtis Walton Sr. to hold back his emotions.
His son, Curtis Walton Jr., was pronounced dead Thursday at the University of Chicago Medical Center after being found unresponsive at the the school's pool on Wednesday.
Walton Sr. said he was heartbroken that his 14-year-old son would never have the opportunity to live out his goals and dreams. However, he added that he appreciates all of the community’s support during his family’s time of tragedy.
The school raised roughly $2,000 for the family on Friday through donations and a raffle, and the team also earned a resounding 36-0 victory over the Oilers. On the final play of the game, the Warriors only put 10 players on the field and left one of their linebacker spots vacant to recognize Walton Jr., while Whiting took a knee to run out the clock. Walton Sr. said the gesture from his son’s coach and team is something he will never forget.
“He wasn’t a perfect kid, but he was a good kid,” Walton Sr. said of his son. “He still needed guidance, but he was willing to accept it. He was willing to not only be fathered but coached and mentored. He was funny and everything that a father would want. I couldn’t have asked for a better son.”
Micaiah Walton, Curtis’ older sister, wore his No. 19 jersey to the game to remind everyone that although he wasn’t there physically, he was still there in spirit. She and Essence Walton, another one of Curtis’ sisters, became team managers when he joined the football program and accompanied Calumet’s captains on field for the coin toss.
She plans to continue working with the team and believes her brother had the potential to leave his mark on the Warriors’ program.
“Wednesday, he was on the field, and he came up to me while I was filling up the water bottles for the football players, and he was telling me about how coach (Rick Good) wanted the best players on defense,” Micaiah said. “He told me, ‘I’m putting my all out there because I want to start on defense.'
“He said, ‘I can’t put out any more because this is all I have to give.'”
Quarterback Mark Flores scored four of Calumet’s five touchdowns and said his strong performance was for his former teammate. The junior understands that a victory won’t bring back Curtis Walton Jr.
But in his absence, Flores at least wanted to put on a show in his friend’s honor.
“We dedicate (this win) to our lost brother, our lost Warrior,” said Flores, who scored twice on the ground and twice through the air. “We did everything for him. This was a very special day and a very big game. He definitely looked over us.”
The Warriors wore No. 19 decals on their helmets to commemorate Curtis Walton Jr. and will display them for the rest of the season. Whiting joined them in their effort to remember the freshman with No. 19 stickers on their helmets, and Good said he was grateful for the class the Oilers showed and the condolences the rest of the Region continues to send to his program and Curtis’ family.
“In pregame, it was a little tough because the emotions all flooded back from the week, but this was kind of our outlet for all of that grief,” Good said. “I think the kids fed off that emotion. It did take a minute to realize that it’s OK to honor Curtis with flying around and being exited to play football. But once they figured that out, I’m pretty proud of the way they stepped up.”