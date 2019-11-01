CHESTERTON — Times No. 3 Chesterton is locked in a 21-21 tie with Warsaw at halftime in Class 6A Sectional 2 action.
It's a contrast in styles between Warsaw's wishbone offense and Chesterton's spread passing game. Three times Warsaw took a seven-point lead and three times the Trojans battled back to tie it.
Warsaw used good field position to strike quickly as Wyatt Amiss walked in from four yards out on a quarterback keeper. Chris Mullen led the Trojans downfield to tie it on a 13-yard jump ball to Ben Slatcoff, but the Tigers drove right back down as Juan Jaramillo scored from one yard out.
Chesterton answered immediately when Mullen found a wide-open Jake Warren, who sprinted down the right sideline for a 63-yard score to make it 14-14.
Jaramillo scored again on a 4-yard run, and Chesterton went for it on fourth and goal from the 2. Mullen used the 6-foot-6 Warren's size advantage on the outside as Chesterton tied the game at 21.
Chesterton will kick off to start the second half.