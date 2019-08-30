CROWN POINT — Coming into the season, Times No. 5 Crown Point anticipated that it would have a plethora of offensive talent.
The challenge was putting it together, and through the Bulldogs’ first two games, it’s clear that their offense is not one-dimensional.
After junior quarterback Will Pettis threw for a Region-high 324 yards last week, it was running back Matthew Walters who carried most of the workload Friday night. The junior notched 15 carries for 107 yards and three touchdowns to guide Crown Point to a 24-0 victory over No. 6 Highland.
Walters, who totaled just 36 yards and one score in the team’s season-opening loss to Lowell, was thrilled to step up and get a win for his teammates on senior night.
“I think we were feeling a little bit down after Lowell, and I told these guys, ‘We’ll get ‘em next week. Keep your heads held high. This isn’t the end of the season,’” Walters said. “We really showed up (Friday). All of the wide receivers and all of my linemen’s blocking was phenomenal.”
Despite not putting up staggering numbers like he did against the Red Devils, Pettis still had a steady performance and completed 12-of-16 pass attempts for 200 yards with one interception in the fourth quarter — when the game was all but over. On the Bulldogs’ first drive, he threaded a 26-yard pass to senior tight end Ben Uran on fourth-and-13 to keep their drive alive. A few plays later, Walters punched in his first score on a 1-yard run, and Crown Point (1-1) never looked back.
In addition to Walters’ strong performance, wide receiver David O’Toole also had a big night. The senior proved to be Pettit’s favorite target — recording six catches for 74 yards — and also showed that he can be dynamic in the running game with one carry for 38 yards.
Through two games, O’Toole has produced 220 yards of total offense, and it’s no secret that the Bulldogs want to get him the ball. He caught the first three passes of the game and was in motion in the backfield on almost every offensive play. Crown Point coach Kevin Enright thinks O’Toole’s size and speed makes him a tough match-up for opposing defenses, and the senior enjoys being utilized in multiple ways.
“I love being able to help the team out,” O’Toole said. “I think me motioning puts the defense’s eyes on me, and I think it just spreads the ball out more so that our offense can move more diversely. We move the ball well, running-wise and passing-wise, and I think our offense is a very big threat.”
Aside from the Bulldogs' solid showing on offense, their defense also made it difficult for Highland (1-1). Crown Point picked off junior quarterback Ethan Litavecz three times and held him to just 25 passing yards. Junior defensive back Treston Logan led the way with two interceptions, and Enright commended him for making the most of his opportunity.
“We’re really pleased with the play of the defense,” Enright said. “They played well together, and I thought Treston Logan had a nice time in the defensive secondary. This was the first week we put him back there, and he did a really, really nice job.”