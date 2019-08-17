Kevin Enright had a problem on his hands when he started filling out the depth chart for the 2019 season.
The Crown Point football coach knew the Times No. 6 Bulldogs were set at quarterback with returning starter Will Pettit and knew leading returning receivers Tysen Cazy and David O’Toole would be back, as well.
The question for Enright was who would replace Scotty Mills for Crown Point and be the primary ball carrier. Mills was almost exclusively Crown Point’s entire ground game last year, carrying the ball 269 times while accounting for 87.1 percent of all running back carries for the Bulldogs. Mills finished the season three yards shy of 1,000 rushing yards, and the senior accounted for 11 of Crown Point’s 12 rushing touchdowns.
“It’s going to be really hard,” Enright said of replacing Mills’ production. “We came into the offseason with the position wide open. As we’ve gone through things, two players have really begun competing for that spot.”
The first is junior Matthew Walters and he brings the most experience to the table, even if that term can be used loosely. Walters carried the ball 18 times last season, which is 14 more carries than any other returning running back on the roster. Walters estimates that he ran for more than 1,000 yards on junior varsity, but his varsity career has been limited 36 yards, with a third of those coming on one play.
“I knew the position was going to be wide open, and I’ve just tried to put the work in to help the team,” Walters said. “It started with track last spring and then getting in as many after school practices as possible.”
While Walters looks to be the next logical heir to the running back position, a darkhorse has also emerged during training camp. Junior Davian Lira has fully placed himself in the conversation to earn carries after turning heads with his production in practices. Lira spent the first two years of his high school career playing exclusively on defense, but was thrilled at the opportunity to move to the other side of the ball.
“I played (running back) with the Junior Bulldogs (in middle school), but then it’s been nothing but defense,” Lira said. “Coach came to me and told me that I’d be moving to running back and it got me excited.”
It wasn’t a hard decision to move Lira. While the Bulldogs have lost their four leading tacklers from last season, they’ve got a lot of talent waiting in the defensive wings. With Lira, Enright believes they’ve found another talent that can add to the long line of successful running backs at Crown Point.
“Davian has that athletic skill set that we think can be very versatile for us,” Enright said. “Moving him over gives us more depth and it’s been a good competition.”
Both running backs were on full display during Friday night’s scrimmage against Penn. Walters scored one of Crown Point’s three touchdowns and Lira added a nice 20-yard run against a Penn defense that was otherwise stout against the run. While Walters and Lira have been competing against each other, they also make a point to lift each other up.
“We’ve definitely been encouraging each other all through the offseason,” Walters said. “We’re both looking for those opportunities and in our head, if we get them, we’ll be ready to go.”