HAMMOND – Hobart had only given up seven points over the last three weeks, and it’s defense dominated Morton in the first half of the Sectional 17 opener on Friday night.
The Brickies forced four turnovers to build a 21-7 lead over the Governors, highlighted by a 4-yard fumble recovery by senior Mark Mummey at the end of the first quarter. Fellow senior Matthew Benton also got in on the action with two interceptions, while junior Zach Vode capped off an impressive first half with a pick of his own.
Senior DJ Lipke and junior Riley Johnston each scored rushing touchdowns, continuing the strong performance Hobart has disabled in the ground game all season.
Morton junior JoJo Johnson scored the first touchdown of the game on a 32-yard run.