HOBART — Hobart coach Craig Osika had been down this road before.
Last season, the Brickies’ Week 3 Friday night game was postponed until Saturday due to inclement weather, and they barely squeezed out a win over Culver Academies. This year, he hoped his players would take advantage of the extra time and be ready to go after their Northwest Crossroads game with Kankakee Valley was rained out Friday night.
However, on the first play from scrimmage Saturday, junior quarterback Riley Johnston fumbled while rolling out in the backfield and gave up a 1-yard scoop and score to Kougars junior linebacker Aiden Sneed.
The fumble recovery put Kankakee Valley on the board just six seconds into the game, but its success was short-lived. Times No. 9 Hobart responded behind a 60-yard pick-six by defensive back and wide receiver Matthew Benton that tied the game in the first quarter, and the Brickies never trailed again in their 49-10 victory.
“I’m proud of the way that we fought back,” Osika said. “We could have very easily started to tank and went down, but we answered both defensively and offensively.”
Benton, who snagged two interceptions, spearheaded a Hobart defense that didn't allow an offensive touchdown and had three takeaways against Kankakee Valley (2-4, 0-2). Osika commended the senior for getting the team back on track and guiding the Brickies to their fourth straight win.
After an 0-2 start to the season, Benton said his final prep campaign is shaping up to be something special. The Brickies haven’t won a Northwest Crossroads championship since 2016, and while conference play has just begun, he believes his team has what it takes to bring home some hardware.
“As (assistant) coach (Shaun) Zoladz says every week, ‘The only team that beats us is us,’” said Benton, who also had two pass breakups and 40 receiving yards. “So as long as we don’t have any mental mistakes and have all three sides of the ball going, we should be able to win every game from here on out.”
At halftime of Saturday’s game, Hobart’s 1979 state runner-up football team was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame. Benton said it was humbling to earn a victory in front of such a historic squad. He added that wearing throwback uniforms to recognize the Brickies’ first football team to reach state gave him a sense of pride and responsibility to carry on Hobart’s noteworthy legacy on the gridiron, which includes four state championships.
In addition to Benton’s performance, Johnston also had a strong showing. Following his early turnover, the junior bounced back with a 27-yard touchdown pass to senior Tyler Schultz at the end of the first quarter and also had two rushing scores in the third quarter.
He shares the same outlook as Benton and expects Hobart (4-2, 2-0) to continue blossoming as the season wears on.
“Our team is getting better every week,” Johnston said. “We still have a lot of things we can improve on, especially offensively, but playing 15 games and competing for a (state) championship is definitely a realistic goal for us.”