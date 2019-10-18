HOBART — Senior night meant a little more than usual to Hobart.
The Times No. 5 Brickies entered Friday’s game with a chance to win their first outright Northwest Crossroads Conference title in school history, and standing in their way was Lowell.
With three outright conference championships already to their name, the Red Devils were looking to force a tie with Hobart for this year’s conference hardware. However, from the first play of the game, the Brickies left no doubt about who the best team is in NCC and cruised to a 38-7 victory for their seventh straight win.
“You’re always worried about changing things up on senior night,” Hobart coach Craig Osika said. “But I’m pleased with the way they played. This was our goal. We just had to take it one game at a time.”
Junior Bobby Babock returned the opening kickoff 88 yards to Lowell’s 5-yard line, and the Brickies never looked back. Two plays later, junior quarterback Riley Johnston scored on a 4-yard run just 57 seconds into the game, while running back DJ Lipke shouldered the lion’s share of the workload and proved to be the star of the night.
He finished the game with 19 carries for 140 yards and four touchdowns, and the senior’s most impressive run came on a 43-yard scamper up the right sideline in the first quarter. After breaking into the secondary, and with his long hair flowing from his helmet, Lipke finished off his run by running over Lowell sophomore Joseph Heuer and diving into the end zone.
“I came around the corner and saw a seam, and it was just me and grass,” Lipke said. “I didn’t think I was that fast. I hit another gear that I didn’t know I had. It was definitely a nice score.”
The senior has scored in seven straight games and leads the Brickies (7-2, 5-0) with 21 touchdowns this season. He credited his production to his coaching staff and offensive linemen, and the Hobart native added that he was thrilled to help this year’s squad leave its mark on the program.
“It means the world,” Lipke said. “This was our first goal of this season — to win a conference championship outright. Coming in here, we knew if we lost this game, it could've been a three-way tie, and we didn’t want that. We wanted to be outright champs, and it’s the first time we’ve done it at this new school.”
Aside from Hobart's offensive onslaught, the team also imposed its will on defense. The Brickies almost notched their third consecutive shutout — giving up a 1-yard fumble recovery touchdown to Lowell senior Bradley Goldsmith late in the fourth quarter — and forced four turnovers by the Red Devils (5-4, 3-2). Junior quarterback Cameron Stojancevich was intercepted three times in the first half, and Hobart cornerback Hayden Homoky nearly returned his pick for a touchdown.
The senior, who has two interceptions on the season, joked about coming up a few yards short of a pick-six. But overall, he thinks his team's defense is peaking at the right time — especially considering the Brickies' next opponent.
Hobart will face Morton, which is averaging 49 points per game, on the road next Friday in its sectional opener.
“It’s going to be a good game, and I don’t think we’re even close to done yet,” Homoky said. “We started off (this year) flat, but we’re on a roll right now.”