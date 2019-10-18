HOBART – With a chance to win the first outright Northwest Crossroads Conference title in program history, Hobart mounted a 31-0 lead over Lowell in the first half on Friday night.
After the Red Devils won the coin toss and deferred, Brickies junior Bobby Babcock returned the opening kickoff 88 yards to Lowell’s 5-yard line. Two plays later, junior quarterback Riley Johnston ran in for a 4-yard touchdown just 57 seconds into the game, and Hobart never let up.
Senior running back DJ Lipke rushed for 82 yards and three touchdowns, highlighted by a 43-yard score up the right sideline in the first quarter. He added two touchdowns in the second quarter and a 33-yard field goal from senior Matt Hylek right before halftime put Hobart firmly in control of the game and the NCC crown.