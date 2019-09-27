HOBART — On a rainy day in the Region, Hobart held out as long as it could to host Kankakee Valley in a Northwest Crossroads Conference match-up.
The Times No. 9 Brickies had a couple of special events planned for its home game against the Kougars — most notably the induction of the 1979 state runner-up football team into the school’s Hall of Fame — but the action was postponed roughly one hour before kickoff.
Hobart will face Kankakee Valley at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Brickies coach Craig Osika said it was a joint decision between him and Kougars coach James Broyles to slate the game for the evening rather than the morning.
“Them having to travel a little farther (was a factor),” Osika said. “But coach Broyles and I have been friends, we went to college together and played football together at IU, so we’ve known each other for almost 20 years now. We just talked and figured out what would be best for both teams.”
Since Broyles’ daughter, Alexis, plays on Kankakee Valley’s volleyball team, both coaches discussed the possibility of what time the match-up would be rescheduled while watching her play Thursday night at Hobart in a volleyball game between the two schools.
As his players filed out of Brickyard Stadium, Osika barked out orders for them to take it easy and be ready for a walk through Saturday morning to prepare for the Kougars. He also mentioned that the Brickies faced a similar situation last year when its Week 3 Friday night game against Culver Academies was postponed because of inclement weather.
You have free articles remaining.
The Brickies returned to the field Saturday and earned a 17-14 home victory, and he hopes that his squad can learn and build on that experience.
“We did it last year, but we didn’t play so hot coming out the gate,” Osika said. “That’s always a fear as a coach, ‘How are my kids going to prepare for Saturday and handle that adversity?’”
After starting the season on a two-game losing streak, Hobart has bounced back to earn three straight victories. In order to keep their win streak alive, Osika said his players must remain focused, especially considering who will be watching.
In addition to the 1979 football team, 1974 Hobart graduate and Regional Radio Sports Network founder Paul Condry will also be inducted into the Brickies’ Hall of Fame at halftime. Osika believes a conference win would only add to what he anticipates will be a special day for one of Hobart’s most accomplished alums.
“He’s done so much for high school football in the area, and the state for that matter, so it stinks that it rained on his parade,” Osika said. “But it’ll be status quo for (Saturday). Those festivities will still take place.”