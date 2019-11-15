MERRILLVILLE — After trailing for the first time in the postseason, Merrillville took its first lead of a Class 6A regional championship game on a touchdown run by Peter Rodriguez with 46 seconds left in the second quarter.
His 12-yard quarterback keeper gave the Pirates a 28-21 lead heading into the break and capped off a back-and-forth first half against Warsaw.
Tigers kicker Harrison Mevis, who has committed to Missouri, missed a 51-yard field goal attempt with 12 seconds left in the second quarter. However, it was one of the few moments that Warsaw wasn’t able to finish off a drive.
Blake Marsh opened up the scoring with a 29-yard touchdown run up the right sideline, and the Tigers scored again a few minutes later on a 64-yard touchdown pass from Wyatt Amiss to Keagan Larsh to take a 14-0 lead.
Nick Price helped the Pirates turn the tide. Trailing 21-14, he recovered a fumble on a bad handoff by Warsaw and returned it to the Tigers’ 9-yard line. Two plays later, Darius Schultz scored on a 3-yard run to tie the game and give Merrillville some much needed momentum.