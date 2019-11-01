{{featured_button_text}}
Lafayette Jefferson/Merrillville, football

Merrillville’s Jeremiah Howard celebrates a touchdown reception with Armani Glass, left Friday night against Lafayette Jefferson at Merrillville in Class 6A Sectional 1 semifinal. Lafayette’s Steven Stephany is at right.

 John Luke

MERRILLVILLE — In a game-changing sequence, Lafayette Jefferson quarterback Maximus Grimes dropped back for a potential Hail Mary on the last play of the first half. But as he planted to avoid Merrillville’s pass rush, he dropped to the ground with an apparent leg injury and let go of the ball.

Lineman Khris Walton scooped up the fumble and took it 55 yards to the end zone to give the Pirates a 14-6 halftime lead. After the play, Grimes remained on the ground and had to be helped off of the field by medical staff.

Merrillville jumped out to an early 7-0 lead behind wide receiver and Northern Illinois recruit Jeremiah Howard. He reeled in a 17-yard touchdown pass — his eighth touchdown reception of the year — from quarterback Aarhic Whitehead in the first quarter.

The Bronchos responded with a two-yard touchdown run from running back Marquis Munoz but fumbled the extra point attempt.

