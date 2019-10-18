MERRILLVILLE — Chesterton quarterback Chris Mullen took the snap and hit the turf seemingly within one second. Merrillville senior linebacker Khris Walton scrambled to his feet and roared to the sky.
That wasn't the only instance Times No. 2 Merrillville stifled No. 3 Chesterton with a goal-line stand. In a fairly even game between two of the Duneland Athletic Conference's top teams, the Pirates got two stops mere feet away from their purple end zones en route to a 27-20 win.
“I was really trying to get a good pass rush all game,” Walton said. “When we come together and we’re mentally strong, we can do anything.”
Just before the end of the first half, Chesterton again found itself inside Merrillville's 2 yard line on fourth down. The Pirates' defensive line broke into the backfield and enveloped Trojans tailback Ryan Klespies before he could approach the end zone.
Those stops came in handy when Chesterton had the ball with a chance to tie late. The Trojans scored 13 unanswered points, but Merrillville pinned them deep in the last two minutes and held on when Adonnis Johnson intercepted a heave.
Merrillville's pass-rushers wreaked havoc all night. Nick Price racked up 4 1/2 sacks, while Walton had 2 1/2.
“The goal-line stops were huge,” Merrillville coach Brad Seiss said. “We did a good job of keeping them out of there early in the game, and they showed great resiliency in fighting back.”
Merrillville (8-1, 6-1) methodically drove downfield for its first score as Eddie Schultz got north-south and broke tackles. Schultz punched in a 2-yard touchdown to make it 6-0, and Peter Rodriguez added another score in the second.
Peter Rodriguez snaked through the defense on a quarterback keeper then outraced the Trojans down the right sideline for a 74-yard touchdown.
Mullen found a diving Gunner Burkhart from 15 yards out for the first Chesterton (6-3, 4-3) score in the third quarter, but Rodriguez faked out everyone on an option for a 5-yard touchdown early in the fourth.
Schultz piled on with an 11-yard touchdown, while Mullen hit Jake Warren for an 18-yarder and Colby Bullock for a 26-yarder late.
“Unfortunately we didn’t capitalize in some instances, and that’s what we’ve gotta be able to do to make ourselves even more of a championship-caliber team,” Chesterton coach Mark Peterson said.