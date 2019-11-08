{{featured_button_text}}
Footbal Sectional - Merrillville at Crown Point

Crown Point's Tysen Cazy eludes Merrillville's Adonnis Johnson for a touchdown Friday in the sectional championship.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

CROWN POINT — Merrillville and Crown Point proved that their rivalry is as strong as it’s ever been in the first half of the Class 6A Sectional 1 Championship.

The Times No. 2 Pirates took a narrow lead into the break behind a 4-yard touchdown run from Darius Schultz and a 30-yard field goal by Austin Pupek. However, the No. 5 Bulldogs pulled off a dazzling play to stay within striking distance.

Early in the second quarter, Crown Point’s Will Pettit dropped back, avoided the pass rush and launched a deep pass down the middle of the field. Tysen Cazy showed off his speed by getting behind Merrillville’s secondary and hauled in the catch for the longest play of the game.

Outside of Cazy’s highlight reel play, which capped off a six-play, 67-yard drive, neither team was able to find much of an offensive rhythm.

+63 Gallery: 6A football sectional final: Merrillville vs. Crown Point

