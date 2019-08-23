Merrillville — The Battle of Broadway gave Times No. 3 Merrillville and No. 5 Andrean an opportunity to open their seasons with a little bragging rights, but it was also a chance for each squad to show that it could reload without a few dynamic players.
Andrean’s Zack Merrill, Cam Williams and Evan Satoski and Merrillville’s Justen Ramsey have all graduated and are continuing their careers at the Division I level. Without them on the field, Jeremiah Howard proved that he could be a game-changing player as well in the Pirates’ 48-20 victory.
“We’ve got some pretty good guys on the outside, and we’re lucky to have that,” Merrillville coach Brad Seiss said. “Jeremiah presents a lot of problems for the fact that if you throw it up to him, he’s gonna go get it.”
The senior hauled in five catches for 89 yards and two touchdowns and showed that he is one of the most versatile wide receivers in the Region. With a 7-0 lead already in hand, Howard broke the game open at the end of the first quarter on a pair of dazzling catches from senior quarterback Aahric Whitehead.
After reaching the red zone and dropping his first potential score of the season, Howard came back the very next play and caught an 8-yard touchdown pass with a defensive back draped all over him. He celebrated with junior wide receiver Armani Glass following the tough grab, but it wouldn’t take him long to put some more points on the board.
On the ensuing drive from by the 59ers, senior defensive back Adonnis Johnson intercepted a long pass from transfer senior Noah Hamilton. Two plays later, Howard broke free down the left sideline, caught a high-arching a pass from Whitehead and ran in for a 64-yard score.
Even though Howard had to slow down so he wouldn’t over run the pass, once he secured the catch, there was no catching him. The senior, who was a part of the school’s state-qualifying 400-meter relay in the spring, turned on the afterburners for his second touchdown of the game.
“Hard works pays off,” Howard said. “I was slow at first, but (running) track paid off. I was just thinking, ‘Catch the ball first and then accelerate.’”
In addition to Howard, senior quarterback Peter Rodriguez also had a strong night for the Pirates. He led Merrillville on a five-play 80-yard drive on the team’s first possession of the season and capped it off with a three-yard touchdown run. The senior scored two more times on the ground and praised his teammates on the other side of the ball for making things difficult on the 59ers.
Andrean’s first touchdown, courtesy of running back Ryan Walsh, came after Merrillville had already built a 28-point lead.
“Our defense is phenomenal,” Rodriguez said. “They’ve been working all summer with us, and we’ve been fighting every day. But in the end, they’re lock down.”