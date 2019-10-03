MERRILLVILLE — Whenever Jeremiah Howard scores a touchdown, Merrillville’s top wide receiver strikes a familiar pose.
He sticks his arms out to the side and does the same shoulder shrug that Michael Jordan made famous in the 1992 NBA Finals.
From an outside perspective, it’s a familiar celebration by a dynamic player. But for the senior and anyone who knows him personally, the shrug holds a deeper meaning.
“That’s my ‘Jay How’ pose,” Howard said with a grin. “Like, ‘Jay, how did you do that?’ That’s what they call me because my nickname is Jay How.”
While Howard has emerged as one of the most explosive offensive players in the Region, wowing fans and foes with his dazzling catches, he remains humble. On Sept. 26, the senior announced via Twitter that he finally landed his first Division I scholarship offer from Western Illinois, and there is no question about how “Jay How” did it.
He put the time in.
“I was happy,” said Howard, who has been playing football since he was 5. “Hard work pays off. I’ve been working my butt off all summer, and it paid off with my first Division I offer. I feel like I’ve been slept on. I feel like one of the top receivers in the Region.”
This year, Howard has done his signature pose six times to celebrate his team-high touchdown mark. The senior has also hauled in a team-high 22 receptions for a team-high 461 receiving yards, compared to 43 catches for 579 receiving yards and four touchdowns all of last year.
Howard said his final prep season has been everything he could have hoped for so far. In a Week 3 road win over Crown Point, the senior snagged the game-winning touchdown pass in a crowd of Bulldogs defenders to lift the Pirates to walk-off overtime victory.
The clutch play was just “backyard football” in Howard’s eyes, but Merrillville coach Brad Seiss believes it was the culmination of the senior’s dedication to the program and himself. Seiss said Howard has always had the potential to be an offensive catalyst, and although he’s flown under the radar, Seiss is confident that more Division I schools will take notice.
“My big fear with Jeremiah was the fact that he was a little bit of a late bloomer, and maybe he would go a little bit unnoticed because (coaches) fill up their rosters so fast and offer so early,” Seiss said. “It doesn’t always work out for the kids that really, really improve and become really, really good football players their senior year, but I’m glad it did for him.”
Howard praised Seiss for consistently reminding him that he could play at the next level, and he also gave a lot of credit to Pirates boys track and field coach Patrick Coffey for helping him get faster.
In the spring, Howard joined the track and field team for the first time in his prep career. Alongside junior wide receiver Armani Glass, he guided Merrillville to sectional and regional titles in the 400-meter relay, as well as a 10th-place finish in that event at the state meet.
“Jeremiah really took his training seriously last year,” Coffey said. “He just wasn’t out there to hang out with the guys. He knew that it would benefit him in football, and obviously it’s paying some serious dividends for him and Armani.”
The Times No. 2 Pirates will face their toughest test of the season Friday in a road match-up with No. 1 Valparaiso, and Howard is eager to compete against the two-time defending Duneland Athletic Conference champions. Merrillville hasn’t won a conference title since 2013, and he knows upsetting the Vikings would be a big step in that direction, while also garnering the attention of more Division I coaches.
“We’re ready,” Howard said. “That’s all I gotta say.”