EAST CHICAGO — Morton and EC Central traded penalties in a sluggish first half between the top two teams in the Great Lakes Athletic Conference.
The Governors struck first behind a 13-yard touchdown run from junior running back La’Mayne Braswell on the first drive of the game, but it was a rare moment of continuity. Referees littered the field with flags as both squads were called for multiple penalties during and after multiple plays.
Despite the undisciplined display, Morton still mounted a 28-3 lead. In addition to Braswell, junior wide receiver JoJo Johnson and senior running back Damaris Rias recorded rushing touchdowns in the second quarter, while junior quarterback Paris Hewlett threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Marcus Hardy in the first quarter.