CROWN POINT — The southern horizon was streaked with pink and orange, but there was no ignoring the dark gray storm clouds and lightning flashes Friday at Crown Point.
Times No. 1 Valparaiso and No. 4 Crown Point will try again Saturday at 3 p.m. after Friday's game was postponed due to lightning.
“We just explained the situation to (players), gave them the schedule and itinerary for tomorrow and that's it,” Crown Point coach Kevin Enright said. “Just we generally talked about making good decisions, get in bed early, those kinds of things.”
Valparaiso assistant athletic director Herb Hofer said the teams expected to have a window from 7 to 10 p.m. with no storms, but the forecast changed.
Crown Point athletic director Bill Dorulla said he hoped to hold off on a postponement until 6:30 p.m. Friday, but it became evident the lightning wasn't going to stop. Enright called Valparaiso coach Bill Marshall just before 6:15 p.m. with the news.
“We did think it was gonna be played,” Hofer said. “We would've been fine, but things have changed.”
The postponement poses inconveniences for both teams. Crown Point hosts a girls volleyball tournament Saturday, while the boys soccer team faces South Bend St. Joseph at 11 a.m.
On top of the issues reorganizing the support staff, Friday's officiating crew was from Indianapolis — meaning CP needs to find a new group for Saturday.
Hofer said Valparaiso will need to find new bus drivers for 7 a.m. Saturday, and the coaching staff has its own challenge with a bus ride back home, an early start and a strong opponent.
Crown Point (3-2, 2-1 Duneland Athletic Conference) enters having won two straight, both on the road. The Bulldogs had No. 2 Merrillville beat on September 6 in Crown Point before the Pirates converted a third-and-goal heave from the 16-yard line to win 27-24 in overtime.
Valparaiso (5-0, 3-0) hasn't played a close game yet. The Vikings defeated No. 4 Chesterton 40-6 on the road last week and have allowed just 41 points in five games.
Saturday's game will be a rematch of the 2018 Class 6A regional, which Valparaiso won 23-6 at home. Crown Point beat Valparaiso 21-6 in the teams' last matchup at the Dog Pound, back in 2017.
“It's just a matter of getting our kids mentally refocused tomorrow,” Marshall said. “What we're gonna do is we're gonna bring them in and go through a mental walkthrough with them early, and then we're back to gameday procedures and just getting after it.”
Wildcats, Wolves opt to wait a day
The top two teams in Greater South Shore Conference’s South Division were eager to battle each other but not the weather Friday night at Valparaiso High School.
After initially moving the start time up an hour to try to fit the game into a playable window, Hanover Central (3-2, 1-0) and Boone Grove (5-0, 1-0) surrendered to the onslaught of lightning and heavy rain that pounded the region and opted to move the game to 6 p.m. Saturday back at VHS.
“We’ve got two really good football teams, and we don’t want something like weather to ugly up a game between two really good football teams,” Hanover Central coach Brian Parker said. “We talk to our kids all the time about controlling the controllables and adapting and adjusting, and we’ll be back here in 24 hours ready to play a football game.”
Boone and its multi-pronged run attack will attempt to make it three wins in a row over the pass-happy Wildcats when they reconvene.
“We’ve had a few games where you start and stop, start and stop, and you lose focus of what’s going on,” Boone coach Dan Kukulski said. “I think this is the best thing for the athletes and everybody involved.”
-- Times Correspondent Paul Trembacki contributed to the story